Parents and guardians of the Class of 2043 can become better acquainted with Crane School District and the world of kindergarten Wednesday at the district’s “Kinder Roundup” event.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, families can visit Gary A. Knox, H.L. Suverkrup, Mesquite, Pueblo, Ronald Reagan, Salida del Sol or Valley Horizon elementary schools for a drive-thru tour.
An education liaison from MCAS-Yuma will be onsite at Ronald Reagan as a resource for incoming military families.
The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona will be set up at each school to distribute mini-STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) kits to visitors, the district said. The first 200 kindergarteners to visit their school will receive a free book to take home.
Families can register online at https://sites.google.com/craneschools.org/kinderroundup/home. Families who are unable to attend are still encouraged to register to learn more about the enrollment process. Families who’ve already made their decision and are ready to enroll their soon-to-be kindergartener can complete an application online at www.craneschools.org/apps/pages/studentenrollment.
Families interested in scheduling an in-person school tour are encouraged to contact Director of Human Resources Lupe Lewis at 928-373-3400.