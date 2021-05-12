The Crane School District governing board on Tuesday voted 3-2 to implement a phased approach to relaxing face mask requirements for students, teachers and support staff effective June 1.
Current mitigation strategies requiring face coverings to be worn inside district facilities and on school buses remain in place through the remaining two weeks of the school year, which concludes May 28, trailing a similar decision made by Yuma School District One’s governing board on Monday.
For students, teachers and staff participating in the district’s summer learning opportunities, masking will be optional.
The modification to the Crane COVID-19 Mitigation Plan, proposed by Superintendent Laurie Doering, follows decreased infection rates in Yuma County paired with residents’ accessibility to the vaccine. According to current school benchmarks released by the Arizona Department of Health Services, the percentage of positive COVID-19 PCR tests in Yuma County was 3.7% for the week of April 25, with 19 cases per 100,000 residents reported.
“Throughout this entire pandemic, I have worked to align our practices, procedures and protocols in accordance with federal, state and local public health officials,” said Doering, who was previously granted authority by the governing board to adjust district mitigation strategies as necessary. “An abrupt change now will have a significant impact on the substantial number of people across our district – whether they’re family members, students, teachers or support staff – when holding course for a little longer could help us bring the school year to close without added turmoil.”
In a recent survey, 60.7% of more than 1,100 district parents responded in favor of maintaining indoor masking through the end of the school year. Earlier this month, the Crane Mitigation Plan was amended to remove regulations requiring outdoor mask use on district property.
Of 329 district staff surveyed on the topic, 50.2% said they, too, preferred to keep the current protocols in place through the end of the school year, while 24.7% voiced the opposite and the remaining percentage remained neutral on the matter.
According to Doering, by commencing the phased approach June 1, the district will be able to continue its practice of monitoring schools for COVID-19 cases with “far less” students, teachers and staff on site, building on the district’s anticipation that community transmission rates and cases in Crane schools will remain low during summer programming.
Should data trends reflect these projections, the option to mask or not to mask will continue into the 2021-2022 school year.
“We respect parents’ desire and right to make decisions on their child’s behalf,” Doering said.
In the event of a surge in positive cases within Crane or Yuma County, however, administration retains the authority to reinstate mask requirements both district wide and at individual sites.
The Crane Mitigation Plan can be found online via the “COVID-19 District Response” icon at www.craneschools.org.