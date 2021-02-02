Crane School District campuses will reopen their doors for in-person instruction Feb. 8, per the district governing board’s unanimous decision Monday evening.
The decision elicited applause from district stakeholders who attended Monday’s meeting to advocate for the prioritization of students’ social and emotional wellbeing and their relation to academic success.
District parent Davey Brooks, one of eight stakeholders who spoke to the board on the topic, told the board that remote learning has caused his son to fall behind in his learning. Now a first-grader, Brooks’ son was in enrolled in kindergarten when remote learning commenced last spring and teachers’ inability to provide personal, individualized instruction through a computer screen posed some academic challenges, Brooks said, noting his son will have to repeat first grade to get back on track.
“He is one of those kids who needs in-person learning in order to succeed,” Brooks said. “He needs somebody in person teaching him; he needs somebody there instructing him on how to do something. If he has a question, there’s nobody...that can come to his desk and explain to him in person, on a piece of paper, how to do something. The teacher does not have enough time to spend with him because she’s got to take care of everybody else on that screen. Kids are not only losing grades; they’re losing part of their life.”
According to Superintendent Laurie Doering, school benchmark data released weekly by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) indicates a favorable decline in local COVID-19 trends. Positive cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of positive cases in Yuma County, as well as the hospital visits for COVID-like illness in western Arizona which combines data from Yuma, La Paz and Mohave counties, appear to be on a consistent downturn.
For the week of Jan. 10, the latest available data set at www.azdhs.gov/covid19, 736 cases per 100,000 Yuma County residents were reportedly positive, with a percent positivity of 24.6%. In the data set to be released this Thursday, Doering said the district anticipates seeing the first metric fall to 432 cases per 100,000 residents – a “substantial decline” from the area’s 1,206 peak reported in late November.
Careful consideration of the metrics, paired with the air ionization systems installed on all campuses to disinfect air as it passes through high-traffic areas and availability of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to district staff, prompted the decision to return to in-person learning.
“The tremendous value of our students attending school in person is enormous,” Doering said.
As educators are included in the prioritized Phase 1B inoculation group, Crane employees are slated to receive the initial dose of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday. Doering noted the district is not mandating employees take the vaccine; the opportunity is being provided to employees who desire it through a partnership with the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office, State Rep. Tim Dunn (AZ-13) and the Yuma County Public Health Services District.
“There’s always going to be a risk (to in-person learning),” said board member Carol Smith. “To say there’s no risk would be absolutely impractical. Giving the teachers and our staff a safe range where they’re going to hit upwards of 90% efficacy (by receiving the vaccine) – our kids deserve it.”
“(Remote learning) has been tremendously hard on our disadvantaged kids,” said board president Jim Colby. “This has created many mental problems for kids, and the Centers for Disease Control say our kids should be in school. We listened to their science in the beginning, I don’t know why we wouldn’t be listening to it now.”
Colby noted that area school districts’ brief return to in-person learning earlier in the fall incited an increase in reported child abuse cases; when schools reverted to remote learning, those reports decreased.
“I’m not really excited about getting COVID-19, but I would rather have the collateral damage be in my segment than in our children’s segment,” he said. “The collateral damage that’s going on with kids is just beyond what we need.”
In accordance with its district-wide mitigation plan, students will be required to wear a face mask while learning on site. The mitigation plan can be reviewed via the “COVID-19 District Response” icon at www.craneschools.org. In a notice to district families, Doering noted that even if a person has received both doses of the Moderna vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend they continue to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
The district will retain remote learning opportunities for families who wish to continue with that modality; families are asked to contact their school administrators to inform them of their decision.
Updates and additional information can be found at www.craneschools.org as well as the Crane School District Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms.