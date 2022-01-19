The Crane Elementary School District has been recognized again for its financial reporting.
The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) announced in a press release that it gave an award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to Crane. The organization describes the award as a significant achievement and recognizes high quality popular financial reports across the country.
GFOA explains in its website that the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Awards Program was created to encourage local and state governments to produce high quality financial reports that would be readily accessible and easily understandable to the general public. This is part of the association’s larger goal to advance excellence in government finance.
In order to be eligible for the award, entities must also submit their comprehensive annual financial reports to the GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program and receive the certificate for the current fiscal year. GFOA reports that each eligible report is reviewed by judges who evaluate them on categories including reader appeal, understandability, distribution methods, creativity and other elements.
“On behalf of the District’s finance and community relations teams, we are honored to have received this recognition from the GFOA for the 8th consecutive year,” said Dale Ponder, Chief of Finance and Operations for Crane. “Responsible fiscal management is one of the cornerstones of the District, and with that comes the opportunity for accountability and financial transparency to those whom we serve. Through this Governing Board supported program, it is our hope that this report serves as a meaningful tool for the residents to better understand the District’s financial situation.”
Crane publishes its financial reports each year as part of its compliance with the Arizona Transparency Act. Interested individuals can find the district’s financial reporting by visiting https://www.craneschools.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1928757&type=d&pREC_ID=2049979.
