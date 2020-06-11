Crane School District announced Wednesday that another employee has been confirmed positive for COVID-19, marking the seventh internal case reported by the district.
The individual, who is employed in the district’s transportation department, last worked on June 4, the district said.
Following the directives of the Yuma County Public Health Services District and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), district supervisors have notified all other employees who shared contact with the individual in the last two weeks, urging them to self-quarantine for a 14-day period and recommending they seek testing.
To hamper the spread of the virus in the community, all Crane School District offices remain closed through the summer. Sites can be contacted by phone or email.
Beginning this week, Crane will provide weekly updates on additional COVID-19 cases within the district through its social media platforms and craneschools.org.