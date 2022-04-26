The Crane Elementary School District announced an update to their COVID-19 response plan on Friday. Superintendent Laurie Doering explained in a statement that the plan was recently updated to reflect the changes brought on by the termination of the COVID-19 emergency declaration as issued by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on March 30.
Noted on page one of the Crane Mitigation Plan, the update includes three changes:
- As of April 14, Crane is no longer reporting all confirmed cases to the health department.
- As of April 15, Crane is no longer reporting active case counts. Instead, they recommend checking updates on COVID-19 in Yuma County through the county’s website at https://bit.ly/3Lfjjk9.
- Crane will be sending out informational mass emails, including COVID-19 information, as needed rather than on a biweekly basis.
Superintendent Doering noted that these changes have been made possible due to the decrease in cases.
“There has been a substantial decrease in county and state cases of COVID-19 which has made it possible for our schools to return to a semblance of pre-pandemic times,” Doering said. “As always, we will continue to monitor the situation and communicate with families, students and staff on matters of health, safety and education as needed.
“We encourage parents and families to contact their school health offices when their children are feeling unwell. We deeply appreciate our learning community–educators, staff and families–for their understanding, resilience and partnership during this trying time and are excited to move forward.”
To learn more about the Crane Mitigation Plan, visit www.craneschools.org or view the virtual flipping book at https://online.flippingbook.com/view/281547348/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.