The Crane Elementary School District Advisory Committee for Capital Improvement Planning is holding its first public meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the board room of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.

The process of capital improvement planning began with a special meeting in March, where Crane CFO Dale Ponder explained that doing so will allow the district to identify projects that can improve student and school safety. An advisory committee including governing board members Jim Colby and Regina Twomey was formed and will meet today to identify those particular projects.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you