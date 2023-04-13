The Crane Elementary School District Advisory Committee for Capital Improvement Planning is holding its first public meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the board room of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
The process of capital improvement planning began with a special meeting in March, where Crane CFO Dale Ponder explained that doing so will allow the district to identify projects that can improve student and school safety. An advisory committee including governing board members Jim Colby and Regina Twomey was formed and will meet today to identify those particular projects.
The meeting’s agenda allows for opening remarks and explanation for the purpose of the committee as well as its timeline. The H2 Group will cover the facility assessment process and committee members will review projects in the plan. A second meeting on Wednesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m. will continue the process.
Members of the public are able to attend the meeting in person or listen telephonically through Zoom audio conference number, 877-853-5247, meeting ID number, 868-5091-1887, and passcode 140240187. Live proceedings of the Advisory Committee for Capital Improvement Planning can also be viewed at www.craneschools.org/live/.
