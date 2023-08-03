“Today was all about excitement,” said Karla Jones, an 8th-grade science teacher at Centennial Middle School.
The Crane School District kicked off the first day of its school year on Wednesday and students, staff and faculty alike were both nervous and excited for the highly-anticipated day.
“They’re (the students) excited and some of them are a little nervous the first day and just as a disclaimer, some teachers are also nervous,” Mesquite Elementary 3rd-grade teacher Marcos Márquez shared. “I mean, I’ve been doing it for a while and you still kind of get the first-day jitters but you know, once your routine is in and once you get to know the students then we’re back on track.”
For first-year 6th-grade teacher, Xenia Loera of Ronald Reagan Elementary, the day had certainly been nerve-racking but she was pleasantly surprised by how well it went.
“The kids had a great day,” she said. “I was asking them for updates throughout the day: If they felt safe, happy and they were giving me positive feedback. So I felt really great … I really thought that it would go by really fast but I genuinely feel like I was being in the moment and enjoying that.”
She explained that since the kids knew it was her first year, they were very helpful in answering questions about what they might like to do more of in the year and overall, they had an energetic first day.
“Honestly, they came in with such confidence,” Loera said. “I would say maybe half of them did and the other half started the day very timid and shy. But by the end of the day, they were having a blast. We played a new game called Celebrity Rock, Paper, Scissors and they had so much fun playing that game! They completely got out of their shell.”
All three teachers observed a lot of enthusiasm across the board.
“The kids are really like on point today,” Jones commented. “You know, after COVID and everything was just crazy and this year was just outstanding. Like, kids were well-put and doing what they were supposed to. This year, it seems that the kids are really doing well.”
“I’ve had 17 different first days of school because I’ve been teaching for 16 and a half years,” Márquez said. “And there isn’t one first day of school that is the same as another one; there’s always differences. But this one went really, really well, very smooth, great transitions.”
When asked about what they’re most excited about for this year, the teachers resoundingly agreed on seeing their students learn and grow.
Jones, who is also in her 17th year of teaching, shared that she recently attended a STEM education training from Arizona State University and she’s really looking forward to introducing more robotics, technology, engineering and math in the science classroom that’ll further spark student growth.
“Me and my co-workers, we work really hard,” she said. “We collaborate really hard to come up with engaging activities that are going to provide them with those learning opportunities … I’m excited about seeing the kids learn, watching them learn and progress through the different standards – just seeing those ‘aha’ moments that they’re going to encounter throughout their learning experience.”
Loera’s dream job growing up was teaching and now that’s finally doing the work, she hopes to teach her students with a “growth mindset.”
“I love the movie, ‘Meet the Robinsons,’ and the theme of the movie is all about keep moving forward and I have that above my whiteboard,” she said. “I really value that and I just want them to never get discouraged. If they make mistakes or fail at something, I want them to always remind themselves that they have the courage to do something if they set their mind to it. And I think just seeing their growth in that way would be amazing.”
Márquez concluded that this year is going to be a great one, thanks to community.
“We have a great staff that’s wanting to help each and every individual student to succeed not just in the classroom but beyond the classroom,” he said. “There’s a sense of community here – and I know it’s cliche – but we are all in this together. And that’s what I really look forward to because I feel that there’s a sense of community here.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.