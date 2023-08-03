“Today was all about excitement,” said Karla Jones, an 8th-grade science teacher at Centennial Middle School.

The Crane School District kicked off the first day of its school year on Wednesday and students, staff and faculty alike were both nervous and excited for the highly-anticipated day.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you