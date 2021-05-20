From the vantage point of Crane School District math coordinator Tara Fulton, learning is a lifelong endeavor – a philosophy she’ll carry forward in her new position as regional director for the National Council for Supervisors of Mathematics (NCSM).
A nonprofit organization aimed toward providing professional learning opportunities to educational leaders in order to support and sustain students’ mathematical understanding and achievement, the new role aligns with Fulton’s ongoing work in the Crane district curriculum department. There, she leads teachers through hands-on scenarios and manipulatives to impart essential “a-ha moments” in math that translate into the classroom.
According to Fulton, it’s common for new teachers to “come in heavy on mathematical procedure, not realizing there’s an open world that we haven’t tapped into.”
“My work is kind of that unveiling so that others can see just how beautiful the mathematical stories that are told in different concept areas,” she said. “A lot of the professional learning that I design for our teachers has to do with understanding – when it’s just memorization or procedural skill, the connections aren’t there.”
Fulton will officially assume her three-year term as regional director in September, representing and assisting educators in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
In the time between now and then, she’ll undergo an extensive onboarding process, networking with NCSM stakeholders, working closely with various members of the council to learn more about the functions of the new role and, for “homework,” reading NCSM-produced publications to stay abreast of “all the latest and greatest math news as it pertains to leadership.”
Fulton holds a number of state-level board positions as well, including professional learning chairperson for NCSM’s affiliate, Arizona Association of Teachers of Mathematics. Prior to that, she served as the organization’s regional vice president for Yuma, La Paz, Mohave and Yavapai counties.
“It’s been incredible to rub shoulders and work alongside this network within the state; it’s just even more exciting to me to be able to network with those in the nation,” she said. “I feel like I’m just extra blessed.”
Born, raised and educated in Yuma, Fulton is homegrown; she completed her entire K-8 education in Crane School District, where she returned to complete her student teaching under the supervision of her former teacher Vivian Klee.
“She was a fifth-grade teacher of mine that I just loved,” Fulton said. “I had two teachers from Crane that made such an impact during that time – Vivian Klee and Mike Walters, my middle school math teacher. Because of them, I knew I wanted to come back and teach in Crane.”
Fulton has served 18 years in education, with 10 years’ experience in the classroom on both elementary and middle school levels. When the math coordinator position was created within the district curriculum department, Fulton was teaching math at Crane Middle School under the leadership of then-principal Laurie Doering, who now holds the position of district superintendent. According to Fulton, it was Doering who prompted her to pursue the opportunity.
“(Doering) came into my classroom and said, ‘Tara, you have to apply for this, it would be perfect for you,” Fulton said. “When I say Crane is a family, it really is – because what principal is going to want to let go of their math department chair so that they can work at the central office? The way that God has ordered my steps to help me be known for math, and (Doering’s) encouragement and push – she always pushed me to take leadership positions – I will forever be grateful.”
Despite her mastery of the subject, Fulton said she tends to shy away from referring to herself a math expert.
“No expert here,” she said. “Here’s what I do: I read like crazy, I attend trainings, conferences, anything that I can in order to learn from the experts and I come back and I just parrot. I parrot everything that I’ve heard. ‘Here’s what research says.’ And they just think I’m so smart, but I really just read a book and read the research.”
In her various roles, Fulton’s chief aim is to revolutionize students’ relationship with math, converting “fixed mindsets” to a “growth mindset” that views themselves as knowers and doers of math while simultaneously building teachers’, principals’ and instructional coaches’ capacity as “agents through which math is shared.”
“Math really evokes emotion – it gives me goosebumps just saying it,” she said. “If I tell someone what my position or role is, they are so ready to give a story. People will either say ‘I loved math’ or ‘I hated math,’ or ‘I was never good at math.’ It’s so incredible that just my job title will evoke not just the emotion, but some sort of ‘I have to tell you more about my mathematical experience as a student.’”
According to Fulton, each person has a mathematical identity shaped by experiences. For educators, these identities have a direct impact on the way they teach and, oftentimes, on the development of their students’ own mathematical identities.
“You don’t hear people say, ‘I was never good at reading’ or ‘I don’t know how to read very well;’ but for mathematics, it’s almost socially acceptable for people to say that,” Fulton said. “Those (ideas) are part of that fixed mindset that we really try to change within our system, so that not just students but also teachers and leaders change to a mindset that our brain is a muscle and that neuroplasticity that works to build muscle actually can happen; there aren’t ‘math people,’ there’s not a ‘math gene.’”