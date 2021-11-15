The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday for its October meeting, which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/641540543. Here’s a look at what happened during the meeting.
COMPREHENSIVE INFRASTRUCTURE RENEWAL PROGRAM
The facilities maintenance department presented updates with its infrastructure renewal program. The project is currently in its third phase. A representative from its partner, Climatec, explained that the scope of work for phase three has included: an expansion of the Alerton building automation system districtwide; walk-in refrigerator/freezer temperature monitoring at 10 sites; districtwide interior and exterior LED lighting modernization; districtwide exterior LED dimming controls; new HVAC economizers and controls for 10 sites; and needlepoint bipolar ionization technology, which will provide cleaner air, at each site.
The representative noted that the nearly $1.6 million investment will yield savings of nearly $2.7 million to the district over a life of 15 years. Dale Ponder, Chief of Finance and Operations for Crane, noted that the majority of the funding for the phase came from ESSER II funding.
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
Linda Coronado thanked the Crane governing board for their service. “I’d like to applaud the leadership of Mrs. Valentin [of H.L. Suverkrup Elementary],” she said. “I know why she was awarded the principal of the year because her leadership and especially for the caring and compassionate environment that her and her staff has created to ensure that all children are excelling in a safe learning environment and I say that with a gratitude because this past year with COVID as an educator it was a very difficult situation … but your actions on reopening schools for the FY2021 year was monumental.”
Mrs. McIntire, a retired educator and current substitute teacher, spoke on behalf of herself and a group of acquaintances who wished to thank the board members that had voted against Wyman’s Teen Outreach Program (TOP). McIntire had several questions, primarily if the topic will be coming up again next year. Superintendent Laurie Doering explained that McIntire’s questions could not be answered as board members may only speak on matters posted in the agenda. McIntire, however, will be able to follow up later with the district to seek answers to her questions.
ACTION ITEMS
The board voted to accept all gifts from the public. Board member Dan Farar noted that the month’s gifts added up to $15,837. “I would say as a board we consider that to be wonderful,” said Board President Jim Colby.
A teacher resigned without receiving prior board approval and human resources recommended that the board authorize an assessment of liquidated damages per signed contract stipulation. Board member Sarah Claridge noted that in the past when someone is leaving and the district has a replacement, the board has typically foregone assessment of damages. “It’s weird to do it this time when we haven’t in the past,” she said.
Human Resources Executive Director Lupe Lewis noted that the replacement’s qualifications are lesser than the resigned individual, who did not give the district until December to find a replacement. Because of this, board member Marcos Moore suggested to pursue assessment. The majority of the board voted for assessment.
For another item, Lewis noted that with a grant, the district can hire either a counselor or social worker for Salida Del Sol Elementary. Because the district has struggled to find a counselor, HR has suggested seeking a social worker. The board voted to approve the position.
The governing board will convene again at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.
