Editor’s Note: This story is part one of a two-part series looking at the Crane School District bond initiative.
Crane School District’s buildings vary in age, with some going as far back as 30, 40 and even 68 years. Although Crane has undertaken some projects to update facilities, a lot of needs remain in the district.
After holding three Capital Improvement Planning meetings in April 2023, the governing board has decided to authorize a special election this November for a $20 million bond initiative.
“Our focus for the past number of years continues to be on student and school safety; that’s something that is paramount to us,” Crane CFO Dale Ponder said during the March governing board meeting. “Outside of providing instruction, we have to create safe learning environments and so we do whatever we can to do that, whether that’s putting in barriers that keep unauthorized personnel, restricted access to our populated areas or if that’s improving infrastructure as a way to respond to different crises, whether that’s communication to and from classroom – any of those types of things, we feel that to be a high priority.”
With the obstacle of funding in mind, the governing board authorized a Capital Improvement Planning Advisory Committee to meet and provide recommendations, but the work in determining Crane’s current needs goes as far back as February 2022.
THE ASSESSMENT PROCESS
In a work session on Capital Improvement Planning during the May 2023 governing board meeting, Ponder explained that the assessment process began in February and March 2022 when the H2 Group conducted a facility assessment to create a Facilities Condition Index (FCI).
The group conducted field reviews which considered existing site conditions, building exterior and interior components, mechanical conditions, electrical conditions, plumbing and a cursory review of roofs and low-voltage systems.
Using a rating system where 5 is excellent condition and 1 is very poor, each district building received an FCI. The highest-rated facility, Salida Del Sol at 11 years old, was given a 3.71 while the lowest-rated facility, the Professional Development Center at 68 years old, received a 2.32. Crane school facilities’ ratings averaged at 3.15.
“We typically see that school buildings that are older tend to have a less favorable FCI rating and this is no different,” Ponder said. “So H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School, 41 years old: 2.54 – nearly half – so in between poor to fair based on all the components that were reviewed – to Salida Del Sol. The major component of that school was built in 2004 as part of the Deficiency Correction Program through the Arizona School Facilities Board and then later added on a recent wing here just couple of years ago so that brings the average year of that to 11. You can kind of see how the scope falls within that.”
While H2 Group’s assessment was primarily focused on deficiency control, the district and its schools also identified specific projects they would like included in functional or academic upgrades. These projects are labeled as Category 10s. Combining FCI needs and Category 10s, Crane identified over $111 million worth of needs and 873 projects.
Since the district lacks the resources to address all of those needs, the advisory committee was formed to discuss them at length. The committee discussed H2 Group’s findings, funding and budgetary thresholds, prioritization of projects and the possibility of a bond election. Crane stakeholders formed the committee, including teachers and administrators. Governing board members Jim Colby and Regina Twomey represented the board at these meetings.
FUNDING
Funding was the focus of the second Capital Improvement Planning meeting. In May’s work session, Ponder called attention to the fact that the district has experienced a $19 million reduction in capital allocations since 2009. He observed some improvement in this regard, however.
“I do need to note that in ‘22, last fiscal year, was a first year which we have been fully appropriated for the dollars that were to be provided to us and this year that we’re in now is the first increase that we have seen,” he noted. “... I just started my 18th year and I’ve not seen an increase like that. I would also add that in ‘24, there’s scheduled to be an increase to that. So we’re starting to make some progress in the positive direction.”
Building renewal funds are now a competitive process, making the matter of accessing such funds more difficult. While Crane can apply for the funds, Ponder concluded that “the standards are not current to our current needs.”
Citing security as an example, Arizona Administrative Code states a school site provides adequate security if: “There is a fenced or walled, outdoor, play or physical education area for preschool children with disabilities and students in kindergarten through grade six.”
In a competitive process, state schools that don’t meet the standard of adequate security would be prioritized.
“We know that in today’s time, that definition of security is no longer justifiable and for us, while all of our schools meet this definition, we feel that there’s more to be done,” Ponder remarked. “So some of the standards within what the School Facilities Board, or what is now known as the Division of School Facilities, operates under is somewhat antiquated.”
With transportation as another example, public transportation vehicles older than 1978 must be replaced. The district’s oldest buses are from 2009, Ponder stated, which would make Crane a lower priority for the state.
SEEKING A BOND
While the district is continually pursuing opportunities with federal and state grants, Crane and its committee have come to the conclusion that they need to seek funding support from a local bond initiative.
In the work session and previous meetings, Ponder provided a brief history of approved bonds in the district. Voters authorized bond sales adding up to $11.9 million in 2005 and a $10 million bond in 2014. The bonds from 2005 have all matured with no outstanding indebtedness.
The 2014 bond currently involves an outstanding indebtedness for the district of $7,375,000 with a maturation date of July, 1, 2034. In 2014, a Capital Improvement Master Plan was developed, which identified over $50 million in projects.
For 2023, Ponder explained that if the district pursued all 873 of its projects, it would cost over $111 million. Cutting down the list of projects to just high- and medium-priority projects, that would cost just over $40 million for 642 projects. Cutting down to only high-priority projects, the cost would be about $26.5 million for 321 projects.
“It seemingly feels like hardly making a dent in the overall $111 million scope that was identified but through that, we can address the most urgent needs or those critical needs that have been identified by both the district and the schools through a $20 million bond,” he said.
More information on the bond and community survey results will be available in tomorrow’s paper.
