Capital Improvement Planning

The Capital Improvement Planning Advisory Committee met three times in April 2023 and streamed its discussion live via Zoom. 

Editor’s Note: This story is part one of a two-part series looking at the Crane School District bond initiative.

Crane School District’s buildings vary in age, with some going as far back as 30, 40 and even 68 years. Although Crane has undertaken some projects to update facilities, a lot of needs remain in the district.

