A crash between two semi-trucks Wednesday morning caused both eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 near Araby Road to be closed for several hours.
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves said the crash happened at approximately 10:42 a.m., and following the collision, a cab on one of the semi’s caught on fire.
Graves said prior to the crash, one of the semi trucks, which was pulling an empty flat-bed trailer, had a blown right front tire and was stopped in the emergency lane.
“The driver pulled the semi to the emergency lane well off the highway and put out triangles while waiting for assistance,” Graves said.
Another semi truck, which was pulling a trailer loaded with plastic crates, drifted to the right of the lane it was traveling in and struck the left rear of the empty flatbed trailer of the truck that was stopped off to the side of the highway.
“The impact tore open the saddle tank of the second semi which caused a fire that fully engulfed the entire truck,” Graves said.
The Yuma Fire Department responded to the scene and motorists were being advised to seek other routes. The fire was reportedly out by 11:30 a.m.
The left lane of the highway reopened shortly before 1 p.m., after the trucks were removed from the highway. The right lane, however, remained closed for several more hours while debris was being cleared.
The only injury reported was a minor one to one of the drivers.
The driver of the semi truck who struck the left rear end of the empty flatbed trailer was cited for failure to control his vehicle.
