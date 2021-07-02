Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that seriously injured a 23-year-old Yuma man Wednesday night.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, Yuma police responded to the 1600 block of West 1st Street at approximately 10:06 p.m. for a report of an injury accident.
The initial investigation revealed that the man was traveling westbound in the 1600 block of West 1st Street in a 2008 Ford Mustang when he collided with an unoccupied parked 2007 GMC Yukon.
The driver, and sole occupant of the Mustang, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
He was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.