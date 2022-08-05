Five people were injured in a multiple vehicle collision involving a semi-truck that happened Thursday morning on Interstate 8 near Winterhaven Drive.
According to California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Mike Mitchell, the accident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. and both eastbound lanes were closed for about an hour while the crash was being investigated.
Mitchell said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the semi-truck and two other vehicles were all traveling in the same eastbound lane of Interstate 8.
While the cause of the crash is not known yet, the semi-truck hit the rear of the vehicle in front of it, which caused that vehicle to strike the vehicle in front of it.
All of the occupants of both the vehicles were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with various degrees of injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured and remained at the scene.
Traffic was diverted to the shoulder of the roadway until the interstate was reopened.
“Traffic continued to flow slowly around the scene although both lanes of the interstate were closed,” Mitchell said.
The crash is still currently under investigation.