A jeep rests on its side after flipping during a collision with another vehicle (at right in photo) at the intersection of Araby Road and 24th Street on Sunday evening. According to a bystander at the scene, the Jeep had four occupants (an infant, a young girl and two adult males, while the smaller vehicle had only one male occupant. They were safely pulled out of the damaged vehicles by bystanders at the scene. No information was available about the extent of injuries or the cause of the crash.
