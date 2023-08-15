“The first thing is that Yuma Union High School District is not going to or ever going to discriminate against any student in our district and I think that’s important and that falls under specifically, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title IX, which was instituted in 1972,” iterated Eric Patten during the governing board’s August 2023 meeting.
Patten, who is YUHSD’s chief communications officer, decided to speak during the call to the public in order to clear up “misinformation and confusion that has been in the community kind of over the last year but especially in the last few months regarding our bathroom and locker room policies.”
The confusion Patten referenced has persisted at least since fall of 2022. During a governing board meeting that fall semester, Jesse – a Yuma High School student then, graduate now – came forward to speak on behalf of herself and transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming students. (The Yuma Sun has withheld Jesse’s last name for her privacy and safety.)
Jesse’s story began during what she expected to be a simple bathroom trip at Yuma High School. “You can’t use this restroom even if you are a girl or a boy or whatever it is you are,” she was told. Feeling disappointment and anger, she decided to investigate the district’s policies concerning gender identity.
“Why is this important, you may ask? Well, according to administration, students are the priority,” Jesse said. “We all know that. And I can guarantee you that I am just one of many students within the district and within the 1,200 members of my student body at Yuma High facing such dilemmas.”
Jesse’s experiences differed between the previous YUHSD campus she attended and Yuma High, but through speaking with YUHSD administration, she saw the district ensure that all of its campuses are consistent with their Title IX compliance.
In a fall 2022 interview with the Yuma Sun, Associate Superintendent and Title IX Coordinator Lisa Anderson commented that Jesse was proactive in meeting with her and talking about Title IX. She also encouraged Jesse to speak during the call to the public.
“It was all very positive for a student to have done the research, reach out to the right people and I said, ‘OK, now go to the public, go to the call the public and then let’s work after that. Let’s interpret,’” Anderson said.
She added that many administrators tend to immediately think of athletics when they hear Title IX but it encompasses far more than that. As coordinator, she’s required to remain up to date on Title IX interpretations and guidelines.
Catching up with Title IX
Title IX provides protection from discrimination on the basis of sex but a more recent interpretation from the Department of Education in June 2021 guides schools to protect students from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity as well.
“The interpretation is essentially that no public education institution can discriminate against any students, whether they’re transgender or cis (those whose gender identity matches their sex assigned at birth), based on what locker room or what restroom they use,” Patten said in the fall 2022 interview with Anderson.
“As an example of that: If a transgender student identified as female, they could use the female bathroom,” he added. “If, say, I was a female student, and I was uncomfortable with that, I could also have the right to use the single stall restroom in the nurse’s office. In previous years, that transgender student who identified as female would have been probably using the single-stall restroom in the nurse’s office or the library depending on the campus, the staff restroom or things like that where there was a single stall bathroom that they could lock the door with.
“That effectively could have been deemed discriminatory if we were making that person do that. In those circumstances, it’s always been a choice of the student. And so if it were a choice still, we would still honor that choice but we would also honor that choice for a student who is cis that was also uncomfortable, for whatever reason, to use those single stall restrooms as well.”
Why maintain this standard set by Title IX uniformly? All districts that receive federal funding are subject to Title IX.
“We are a Title IX district,” Anderson said. “There are some districts in the state of Arizona that do not receive federal funding so there’s differences (but) if those are the guidelines, we follow them … So just bringing it full circle: (It’s) providing the information, clarifying the June interpretation, moving forward … and then for campus administrators, the next is share that with your staff and what questions do they have. And this is how we support our students. And then I went back to Jesse again and we continue to work proactively with Jesse.”
The district’s understanding of Title IX is one that they’ve formed with the assistance of its attorney to ensure compliance with federal law. Patten noted that their attorney works with multiple districts across the state and advised them that the best thing to do to not jeopardize funding is uphold the interpretation.
Community Concerns
Some community members, however, disagree with the conclusion drawn.
In the April 2023 YUHSD governing board meeting, Greg Wilkinson spoke during call to the public to cite a July 2022 Politico article that mentioned a federal judge temporarily blocking the Title IX guidance in regards to transgender students. He asked that the governing board consider ignoring the interpretation on the basis that compliance cannot be enforced at this time.
“This is not, in my mind, this is not about discriminating against anybody,” he said. “It is about keeping boys out of girls’ restrooms and the girls’ locker room … So I’m not going to read this but on these pages, it talks about what Title IX says; these are not accurate. Title IX does not say these things. I would like you to really take another look at that and see what you can do to to kind of fix the policy.”
Wilkinson, having previously stated that he was speaking on his own behalf and not of the organization that he is affiliated with, then warned the board of possible action from his organization, which he did not name.
“My organization is going to have a meeting on the 25th,” he continued. “The reason parents, teachers and students come to my organization is because we usually get involved to help and I would much rather that you as a board rethink this policy. At least take another look at it before my organization has to get involved in this.”
Because Arizona open meeting laws forbid the board from directly responding to matters not included in the meeting’s agenda, the board was unable to respond.
During another governing board meeting in the fall of 2022 and again in August 2023, resident Bruce Luna suggested in a call to the public that something terrible could happen to the girls in YUHSD’s restrooms.
Jesse previously anticipated these concerns in her same speech in the fall of 2022:
“‘But what if predatory behavior were to occur if we were to allow trans students or gender nonconforming students to use the restrooms that they’re more comfortable with?’” she said. “That age-old question – that myth, if you will – has been debunked by UCLA in a recent study. And another study conducted by Harvard University has found that 36% of gender nonconforming students or students that are trans using restrooms that they are not comfortable with face sexual harassment.”
In an interview with the Yuma Sun, in regards to restroom security, Anderson and Patten explained YUHSD schools typically face different problems.
“Predominantly, the issue that occurs in restrooms tends to be more like vaping but there are some campuses that have made the decision to have one set of restrooms locked to further have eyes with security on the bathrooms that are most heavily accessed,” Patten said. “There are cameras in hallways and whatnot so we can see who’s coming and going. In fact, we’ve had bathroom incidents, typically with vaping, where we’ve been able to pretty easily identify who the people were doing it because they’re coming in and out of the bathroom at the time that it was reported, and that’s thanks to the cameras. So those are two of the safety measures that we’ve had in place that we would continue to utilize in this event.”
Want to learn more? Visit a campus
In the fall of 2022 interview with the Sun, Anderson and Patten emphasized that the district’s priority is to make all students feel safe. Anderson personally described many instances where families have come to administration for help sorting out arrangements for overnight trips, extracurricular activities and the like so that all involved could be comfortable.
Patten confirmed that community members have been able to ask questions and address concerns with the district.
“The students in our district who are transitioning, who are identifying as a gender that’s not what’s on their birth certificate – those students just want to be included,” he said. “I don’t think that there has been any situation where somebody is trying to make a statement or trying to bring us a different level of attention on an issue or anything like that at all. And I think that that’s something that we can be proud of as a district: That we’ve done everything we can [and] always probably even do more to try and make everybody feel like they’re safe on campus.”
How does administration know if students feel safe? Students are participating in campus activities, speaking with counselors and campus administrators. Regularly engaging with students on campus has also provided administrators with a sense of each campus’ culture.
“Come see the culture of the school, come tour,” Anderson said. “We offer all the time. If you think this is going on, come tour and you’ll feel the culture the minute you step on a campus. We have visitors from across the United States that come and spend time with us and walk away and say, ‘Wow, the culture of your schools? It’s like a family and I feel the caring, I feel the relationship.’ So to people that are concerned, come see it and talk to kids, ask, ‘What’s going on?’”
Individuals interested in touring can do so during the school year by visiting the school’s website homepage and finding the directional arrows icon. Dates are available online for tours, which are generally offered every other Friday and led by student council representatives.
The culture at large for the district, however, may be evident by Jesse’s personal experiences. At school, Jesse was voted homecoming royalty by her peers last fall. And with district administration, she addressed her concerns and was encouraged to speak at a public meeting and advocate for the changes she wants to see.
Those changes? Consistently protecting restroom and locker access to transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming students, providing inclusive training for staff on gender identity and promoting inclusive language.
“... failure to accommodate for the aforementioned groups – nonbinary kids, kids that are nonconforming, trans kids and whatnot – it will pose a threat to their mental, physical and emotional well being,” she said. “Times are swiftly changing and I solemnly believe that Yuma Union High School District #70 can do better. Thank you, everybody.”
