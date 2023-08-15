“The first thing is that Yuma Union High School District is not going to or ever going to discriminate against any student in our district and I think that’s important and that falls under specifically, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title IX, which was instituted in 1972,” iterated Eric Patten during the governing board’s August 2023 meeting.

Patten, who is YUHSD’s chief communications officer, decided to speak during the call to the public in order to clear up “misinformation and confusion that has been in the community kind of over the last year but especially in the last few months regarding our bathroom and locker room policies.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you