Colorfully-crafted clothespin wreaths, dreamcatchers, skeleton-themed tealight jars, pumpkin toilet paper holders, protective charms, jewelry and more were laid out at PFLAG Yuma’s table for First Friday in Downtown Yuma and the Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Yuma Territorial Prison this month.
The items are described as “Creations for a Cause” and have been donated by local artists, including Alexis Rodriguez of Desert Lex Creations, Weezy and Bullfrog’s Spiritual Services and Lia Littlewood Art.
The cause in question? PFLAG Yuma and the Yuma Pride Center are working toward creating visibility and setting up Yuma’s first LGBTQ+ center.
The effort to raise funds with the creations began earlier this month, which is LGBT History Month. Started in 1994 by Missouri high school teacher Rodney Wilson, the month commemorates the fight for LGBT rights and trailblazers in the community.
PFLAG – formerly known as Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays – describes itself online as “the first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies.”
Members of the LGBTQ+ community in Yuma have found support with PFLAG Yuma since 2010. As it nears its 12th anniversary, the organization is part of Yuma’s own LGBT history.
Residents may remember the first pride celebration held in May 2018 as a milestone, but PFLAG Yuma’s President, Erica Hernandez, explained that Yuma still has a ways to go.
“It’s ongoing and history’s being written right now,” she said. “A lot of organizations have led the way for us to write laws into history. It started with a small nonprofit organization and they continued to advocate and empower other organizations … The more we speak up, the more we reach out. The more we advocate, the safer environment we create for our children and the future of our LGBTQ youth.”
Hernandez explained that during lockdown, PFLAG Yuma focused on building its board and getting more structure. Since then, they’ve decided that visibility is of utmost importance.
“Once we started meeting up again, we just made sure we need to do as many events as possible,” said Hernandez. “We’re just trying to get the word out. And then, even if you have to think outside the box and do events like [selling crafts at a Dia de los Muertos celebration] or organized fundraising things like this, we’ll do it.”
Hernandez stressed the need for visibility, sharing that a lot of members of the LGBTQ+ community in Yuma feel unsafe going out to certain events or places: “I had somebody message me today, in fact, and she says, ‘You know, I started transitioning a year ago and I’m at the point where I don’t feel comfortable going out and getting a haircut. I want to go get waxed, I want to go get a mani-pedi–but I know I don’t fully present.’ And I said, ‘If we have to go do like a spa day just so that you don’t have to go alone, we’ll organize that.’ And I’ll go ahead and make a post or recommendation post on our social media to see if anybody can recommend somebody who’s LGBTQ friendly, you know, to kind of get those names thrown out there.”
When asked about any trouble PFLAG Yuma may have come into contact with, Hernandez said that people have never said anything to her face, but when word got out that the chapter was looking to set up an office, for example, they received a lot of hate messages and “stuff not worth mentioning.”
As the panelist for a recent town hall meeting, Hernandez expressed that, “This is what’s happening to our community, this is what we’re dealing with: people are moving out of Yuma because they have to out themselves again by, you know, their employers figuring out that their trans and then they get a cut in hours, or you have people that don’t respect their pronouns in the workplace.”
On a personal level, Hernandez said there have been some positives, like her son’s school using his chosen name. But her son has also told her of occasions where he’s been asked by kids he hardly knows on the bus, “What’s in your pants?”
“Those few incidents that happen are enough to get people to be like, ‘Yeah, maybe I need to move out so I can truly live as I want to’ … and so this is what we’re trying to build here and [we’re] letting people know that if [others] won’t let you sit at their table, you can sit at ours.”
While PFLAG Yuma has been making its presence known, it’s also been hard at work setting up the Yuma Pride Center as a nonprofit. Hernandez reports they have the digital copies of their paperwork, but they’re waiting for the official papers stating they’ve been approved.
With nonprofit status, the road to a physical safe space becomes clearer. Hernandez expressed the hope that the city might back them up. “We need a hub in Yuma that all of us can work under,” she said. “And not just LGBTQ, but our disabled community, our veterans … [and] our farmworkers.”
Hernandez noted that there’s been a lot of acceptance for folks in the art and music communities, but she’s also concerned about the hate that politicians and business owners receive when they come out.
“Why is it that in certain circles, it’s accepted, but when it comes to leadership, we’re looked down upon?” she asked. “What does sexuality have to do with our ability to lead? It’s one thing to say we don’t discriminate in the workplace, but when it comes to LGBTQ people, it’s done behind the scenes. When you have leadership that does support you, it makes it possible to survive.”
As LGBT History Month wraps up, Hernandez states that PFLAG Yuma will be continuing to be present as much as possible. The organization plans to take part in First Friday at Downtown Yuma on Nov. 5, Downtown’s art walk on Nov. 12, the Knights Before Christmas Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 13 and another art walk being held by Stranded Ink Tattoo.
“LGBTQ history is unfolding before us and organizations like PFLAG have paved the way to advocate for equality and inclusion and also to educate and support people from all walks of life,” said Hernandez.
PFLAG Yuma holds support group meetings every third Wednesday of the month at 7 pm in the Yuma Center for Spiritual Living and online support meetings every third Thursday at 7 pm only with RSVP.
Individuals wishing to become involved by joining the board or attending an online support meeting can learn more by visiting pflagyuma.org, emailing pflagyuma4u@gmail.com or visiting its social media.