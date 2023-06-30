Crews are working to contain a brush fire approximately nine miles north of Yuma.
Called the West Main Fire, the blaze is burning near the West Main Canal and Laguna Dam, according to a press release from the BLM Arizona Colorado River District – Yuma Field Office.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday night, the fire was approximately 400 acres and 0% contained.
The Bureau of Land Management and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management are on the scene, and the cause is under investigation.
The BLM notes there is, “very active fire behavior within river area vegetation (salt cedar and phragmites).”
The fire has pushed west into California along the Colorado River and north past Laguna Dam, BLM reported.
There are no evacuations reported at this time. However, infrastructure around Laguna and Imperial Dams are at risk/threatened as is the Betty’s Kitchen Recreation and Wildlife Area, BLM noted.
Firefighters are working actively to fully suppress the blaze utilizing fire boats, aviation support and firefighters and fire engines.
One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with heat-related illness, BLM said.
Due to the extreme fire conditions and activity currently in this area and in the interest of public safety, the following areas are temporarily closed until the end of the current fire emergency:
- California S24/Imperial Dam Road: South closure at intersections of Levee Road and Imperial Dam Roads and north closure at intersection of Laguna Dam Road, Senator Wash Road and S24/Imperial Dam Road
- Road to Betty’s Kitchen Recreation Area and Wildlife viewing area
Fire Restrictions remain in effect through the BLM’s Colorado River District as the fire danger is high to extreme, the BLM said.