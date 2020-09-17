The man arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in July that killed a 68-year-old woman was formally arraigned in Yuma Justice Court on Wednesday.
The criminal complaint charges 44-year-old Eric Thompson with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.
Thompson was arrested at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 11 on a warrant by the Yuma Police Department Traffic Unit and Investigation Division in the 6100 Block of East 42nd Street.
He appeared before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart via video from the courtroom inside the county jail. Attorney Ray Hannah waived a formal reading of the complaint and further advisement of his rights. Hannah, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, was representing Thompson only for the purpose of the hearing.
A representative of the victim’s family was also present for the hearing and read a statement on their behalf, noting the loss has been difficult for them and they hope justice will be served.
In addition to ordering that Thompson’s bail remain at the $100,000 cash-only amount, Stewart scheduled Thompson’s next court appearance for 4 p.m. on Oct. 6 for a preliminary hearing.
He advised Thompson, however, that his case will likely go before the grand jury before then, and if that does happen, his next hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
According to Yuma police, on July 29 at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Avenue 6E, in reference to a “man down” call.
The initial investigation revealed a 68-year-old female, who was found on the side of the road, had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
Officers found the vehicle that was involved the following month, Aug. 5, thanks to tips from the community which YPD received through both the 78-Crime line and direct calls made to the department.
