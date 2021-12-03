Goings-on at Yuma High School are getting a lot meatier. The Yuma Union High School District has reported that Yuma High’s culinary arts program won the “Pork in the Classroom” and “Beef Up the Classroom” grants from the Arizona Pork Council and Arizona Beef Council respectively.
Each worth $100, the grants encourage the incorporation of pork and beef into lesson plans so that students can learn about their production and how to use them in recipes.
“We are excited,” YHS culinary teacher Jaclyn Hill said. “Students plan to partner with Yuma High’s FFA (Future Farmers of America) to provide a ‘farm to table’ teacher and staff luncheon. We will be hosting the luncheon with donations from local farmers and the grants that were received.”
The Arizona Beef Council and the Arizona Pork Council are both non profit organizations that focus on promoting their respective industries as well as encouraging public education on beef and pork. In addition to their grants, the councils offer supplementary resources such as free lesson plans and materials. By the end of the year, Yuma High culinary will need to file a report about how the funds were used. The Arizona Beef Council even encourages the report to include photos of students putting the grant to use so that they can be shown to its board, the Arizona Cattle Industry Foundation.
Yuma High’s culinary program is one of four culinary programs in YUHSD. Enrolled students also take part in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Career & Technical Organization. To keep up with their program, check out their Instagram account: @criminalculinary.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.