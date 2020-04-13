A longtime Somerton resident and asset to education in south Yuma County, Cristina Clark is now also known as the newest member of the Somerton Elementary School District governing board.
Appointed to the seat by Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree, Clark succeeds former board member Leticia Yepez, who resigned earlier this year with 21 years of district service.
“(Clark) has working knowledge of schools and also of school finance,” Tyree said. “Probably the most important quality we saw in her was her ability to work effectively with the other members of the governing board, and that she seemed to understand what the role of a governing board member should be. She is somebody who’s really invested in the community as well as the school district.”
Clark brings 15 years of experience to the board, beginning with the school clerk position at Gadsden Elementary School and moving on to become San Luis Middle School’s administrative assistant before settling into her current position in payroll at the Gadsden Elementary School District office.
“I think I’ve seen all the aspects there are within the elementary, middle school and district office setting,” Clark said. “With my background, I think I’ll have more of a connection with students and parents as well as certified staff members and classified staff members to cover all my bases...and be able to make the best decisions for our students and our community as a whole. I hope to see Somerton growing and becoming more involved in their children’s education.”
In her position on the Somerton district governing board, Clark’s aim is to ensure students have the best quality of education the district can provide.
“I’ve known some of the board members from my own district, and I’ve always kind of been in awe of their decision making,” Clark said. “I’m excited to be a part of the Somerton team.”