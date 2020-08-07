Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents found an unfinished cross-border tunnel Tuesday in the desert west of the San Luis Port of Entry.
Agent Vincent Dulesky of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol said what was thought to have been a tunnel was initially discovered in mid-July when a sinkhole appeared while contractors were spraying down the road between the primary and secondary border fences in a water truck.
HSI was notified and special agents responded to the area, observing that the sinkhole was in line with the area of an ongoing tunnel investigation.
Then on July 27, Yuma Sector Border Patrol began excavating the site, and after a couple of days of digging, pieces of wood and water hoses were discovered underground, as well as a large open space.
A specialized camera was then lowered into the opening, which was 25 feet underground, confirming the existence of what was a cross-border tunnel.
Preliminary photographs reveal that the tunnel had a passageway measuring 3-feet wide and 4-feet high, and is equipped with a fully-developed ventilation system, water lines, electrical wiring, and a rail system, as well as extensive reinforcement and shoring, known to be commonly used in sophisticated subterranean tunnels.
“This appears to be the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history, and certainly the most sophisticated I’ve seen in my career,” said Carl E Landrum, acting chief patrol agent, Yuma Sector. “We will continue to work closely with our partners – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and State and local agencies to provide the best National Security possible.”
According to Border Patrol officials this is the sixth tunnel that has been found in the Yuma Sector area of responsibility.
Mexican military and law enforcement agencies have secured the tunnel on its side of the border, which stretched 1,300 feet from Calle 10 and Ave. Capitan Carlos G. Calles in San Luis Rio Colorado, all the way to a neighborhood in 1300 block of Los Olivos, in San Luis, Arizona.
“There is no exit on the U.S. side of the border,” Dulesky said. “It ended abruptly in that neighborhood, and not at any specific residence.”
Dulesky added that since the tunnel had not been used it is unknown whether it was being built to smuggle drugs or people. He also estimated that a tunnel this elaborate would have taken 8 months to a year to construct.
Scott Brown, special agent in charge of HSI in Phoenix said, “Homeland Security Investigations and our esteemed law enforcement partners swiftly and effectively worked together to uncover and dismantle a cross-border tunnel for smuggling purposes into the United States.”
He continued, saying, “Despite the international pandemic, HSI and our law enforcement colleagues remain resilient and committed to pursuing dangerous criminal trans-border smuggling activities along the southwest border.”
This is an ongoing HSI led investigation with assistance from Yuma Sector Border Patrol, HSI/BP San Diego Tunnel Task Force, Office of Field Operations, the Yuma office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the San Luis Police Department, and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona is also supporting the investigation.
To report suspicious activity related to this ongoing investigation, call 1-886-DHS-2-ICE. Caller can remain anonymous.
