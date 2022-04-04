For six months out of the year, Stephen Swift works in Newport, the Oregon town he calls home. But for the remaining half, Swift is a cross-country cyclist traveling from state to state and even country to country as part of his goal to bike for cancer awareness.
Why? Swift is also a two-time cancer survivor, and he’s been bicycling for nearly 10 years and pedaled over 33,000 miles through three countries and 43 states to inspire and be inspired by the people he meets.
For Swift, bicycling is a beast that can’t be quit. Riding through clean air and nature, hearing birds and seeing animals as he bikes vanishes his stress in seconds. It’s precisely what he needed when he began the journey.
In 2011, Swift’s wife, Renee, died in a car crash and his daughter, Savannah, ended up in a three-month coma. Ten months later, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and given 18 months to live. Unsure of what to do with his life, Swift weighed the decision to end his life. In need of something to do, Savannah suggested bicycling and he began to bicycle increasing distances until one day he had the idea to go cross-country and bring awareness.
Everywhere he goes, Swift rides with a bob trailer to hold flags and his sign, which proudly reads, “Stephen Swift Biking Around America for Cancer Awareness.” He puts together events in public spaces and talks with fellow cancer survivors, interviewing them and publishing videos to tell their stories.
After nearly 10 years, Swift has visited towns often enough to get recognized, but even now, some people fail to understand his purpose as the full extent of the cancer experience is unknowable to those who haven’t seen it firsthand.
“It doesn’t matter how many times I visit a town,” he said. “Do they get what I’m doing over the years? No, they don’t get it unless they go through it or they go through it with somebody.”
Swift typically bicycles northern tiers from Seattle to New England, southern tiers from San Diego to Florida and central tiers from Portland or San Francisco to North Carolina. Currently on a southern tier, Swift was on his way to San Diego when his bike broke down in Winterhaven. The cyclist has visited Yuma about every other year and considers Arizona among his favorite places he’s visited, but now his stay has been unexpectedly extended.
“I went all the way up to Corpus Christi,” he said. “That was my stop point and then I went north towards Lubbock, Texas, Albuquerque, New Mexico and down the 40 this way to Flagstaff and down to Prescott, Phoenix then west again to Quartzite, Blythe and then south again. I was heading to San Diego when the bike broke. I was stuck out in the middle of nowhere in Winterhaven when I called the Chamber of Commerce out there and I got in contact with Gene.”
Gene Dalbey, president of the Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition, took Swift in after the Chamber called.
“I’m a member, our coalition is a member,” Dalbey said. “When Stephen called the Chamber and the word bicycle came up, they thought of me. I’m very much in favor of being able to help folks with any kind of issue so we’ve done what we can do and making progress little by little and Stephen’s a wonderful guy. God loves him and I love him.”
Both Dalbey and Swift find great inspiration in each other.
Swift said he appreciates Dalbey’s work in making bicycling safer. Through Dalbey’s work with the Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition, he’s always looking to make biking safe and friendly for the people of Yuma County. Since bikes are beneficial for physical health and leave no carbon footprint, Dalbey advocates for their increased use and cites 60 benefits that can be instantly had when someone becomes a regular cyclist like Swift and himself.
And Dalbey also connects with Swift as a cancer survivor: he shared that he lost his wife to cancer four years ago and he’s had it himself.
“Cancer affects almost everybody,” Dalbey said. “If you haven’t had cancer, just wait.”
He also pointed out that in Yuma alone, there’s a huge cancer population. He cited the Relay for Life of Yuma as a major event connecting cancer survivors and their loved ones.
Because of this, Dalbey and other folks who appreciate Swift’s cause are looking to help him. Swift brought his broken-down bike to Mr. B’s Bicycles in the hopes of getting it fixed, but it’s unfixable. Instead, he needs to raise a remaining $800 or so for a Trek Marlin 6 bicycle.
While Conde’s Middle of Nowhere gas station in Sentinel contributed the first $100 to help, more help is needed. Swift expressed that he doesn’t like to ask for help. He’s never had to ask in 10 years and some people are under the impression that he never works to earn income, but the cyclist will need to rely on the kindness of others to continue his mission and make it back home.
Through his journeys, Swift explained that it’s not about him or his cancer. It’s about “our cancer” when he connects with people who’ve survived it or are living with it. His hope is to show them that surviving it is possible. Swift has a saying for them: “never give up, never give in, always go forward, fight.” And just like his message, he’ll continue to always go forward as he finds his way back home and carries on cycling.
To learn more about Swift, visit his YouTube Channel at https://bit.ly/37amxGO. To help Swift get back home and donate funds for the new bicycle, individuals can call Mr. B’s Bicycles at (928) 783-2916 or visit the store at 1870 4th Ave.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.