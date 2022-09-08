The Yuma school crossing guard who was hit by a vehicle last week has died.
The Yuma school crossing guard who was hit by a vehicle last week has died.
According to the Yuma Police Department, Maria Cecilia Chavez, 70, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.
At 3:46 p.m. Sept. 1, a 60-year-old woman driving a Toyota Rav4 turned left onto 24th Street from 8th Avenue, striking Chavez.
Chavez was working at the time, and was wearing a reflective vest.
No children were injured, and YPD said neither alcohol nor speed appeared to be a factor in the accident.
The driver has not been identified.
However, YPD said the case is still under investigation, and asked anyone with information to contact 928-783-4421 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
