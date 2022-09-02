A Yuma school crossing guard was flown to Phoenix for treatment after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Yuma Police Department.

The incident happened at approximately 3:46 p.m. Sgt. Lori Franklin said officers were dispatched to 8th Avenue and 24th Street for a report of an injury collision. An initial investigation revealed that a 60-year-old female driving a Toyota Rav4 turned left onto 24th Street from 8th Avenue.

