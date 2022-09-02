A Yuma school crossing guard was flown to Phoenix for treatment after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Yuma Police Department.
The incident happened at approximately 3:46 p.m. Sgt. Lori Franklin said officers were dispatched to 8th Avenue and 24th Street for a report of an injury collision. An initial investigation revealed that a 60-year-old female driving a Toyota Rav4 turned left onto 24th Street from 8th Avenue.
In doing so, she struck a 70-year-old female pedestrian who was wearing a reflective vest while working as a school crossing guard.
The pedestrian was initially transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a Yuma Fire Department ambulance. She was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for advanced care.
There were no reports of any children being injured as a result of the accident.
Neither alcohol nor speed appear to be a factor in the collision, which is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.