While continuing to monitor daily reports from county, state and federal agencies, Crossroads Mission is remaining steadfast in its commitment to providing sustaining resources to individuals in need while following preventative guidelines established by the CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have started procedures to minimize social contact not only for the Crossroads Mission’s population but for the community as well,” the mission announced in a press release Thursday.
For the protection of its volunteers and their families, the mission is asking that volunteers take a break from their service at Crossroads facilities. The Second Chance Thrift Store will remain open, the mission reports, just without the help of volunteers.
“Many of our volunteers are struggling with how to best protect their own health and that of their family along with a desire to continue doing the ministry they love,” the mission wrote. “We appreciate their dedication and willingness to serve.”
Additionally, all out passes for members in substance abuse programs have been postponed for at least two weeks.
According to the mission, some of the federal guidelines are “nearly impossible to follow” but Crossroads is trying its best. One such difficulty is keeping 10 people or fewer in a room, as well as sheltering many individuals over age 55 that are, by default, “in the high risk population.”
To limit potential impacts on each shelters’ guests and their access to the services they need, Crossroads is continuing to review all of its internal processes and emphasizing the “continual practice” of cleaning and disinfecting hard surfaces, restrooms and common areas multiple times a day. Each guest is asked to sanitize their hands upon entering a Crossroads shelter.
“This is an ongoing challenge but an important one to overcome,” the mission said.
In order to continue providing meals, shelter and recovery services without the help of its volunteers, Crossroads Mission is relying heavily on community support, accepting any gifts and donations supporters are able to give.
According to Chief Executive Office Myra Garlit, items the mission needs most are baby formula, diapers of all sizes for both children and adults, children’s underwear and shorts of all sizes, standard size pillows and blankets, as well as face masks for staff and guests who have compromised immune systems.
Donations can be taken to Crossroads Mission, located at 944 S. Arizona Ave., or the Second Chance Thrift Store, located at 55 W. Eighth Street.
For additional information, contact the mission’s main campus at 928-783-9362.