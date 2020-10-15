Due to challenges and concerns posed by COVID-19, Crossroads Mission has made some modifications to its three days of Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, which traditionally have brought together hundreds of individuals from across the local community.
This year, the events will take place on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, serving meals to the individuals housed by the mission as well as those who participate in its programs. Unlike years past, the events will not be open to volunteers or the general public, according to Crossroads’ Chief Executive Officer Myra Garlit.
“I was worried about social distancing and about spreading COVID, so we’re not having the community come in like we’ve had in the past,” said Garlit. “We’ve had those events for 18 years; we started with Thanksgiving and we’ve had Christmas for about 15 years with people coming in. It was a very difficult decision.”
Garlit emphasized that despite previous reports that the events were altogether canceled this year, the mission will not allow anyone to go hungry, whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas or any other day.
“We are just changing the way we’ve done the events from inviting the community in to not inviting the community in,” she said. “We feed the homeless 365 days a year no matter what.”
While community members aren’t able to volunteer at the events themselves, they can lend their time and hands in other ways.
According to Garlit, Crossroads is accepting desserts for both the Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. Because the mission’s campus is closed to outside visitors, Garlit asks that dessert donors remain in their vehicles and call one of the phone numbers posted out front, and a staff member will come out to the car and unload their items.
Crossroads is also accepting other holiday food items and monetary donations. Food items can be brought to the mission between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. any day of the week. Monetary donations can be made online at www.crossoadsmission.org or by mailing a check to the mission at 944 S. Arizona Ave.
Donors can also stop by the Crossroads Mission Thrift Store, located at 550 W. 8th St., and ask to make a donation.
COVID-19 ON CAMPUS
The closure of Crossroads’ campus comes after nine individuals housed there tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
According to Garlit, these are the first confirmed cases of the virus the mission has experienced. Since the start of the pandemic in March, Crossroads has upheld stringent sanitization, social distancing and face mask protocols, which Garlit believes helped stave off infections for the last seven months.
“We have gone all this time and not had any COVID cases and now we have COVID in the mission, so I’m locking the mission down,” Garlit said. “We did many things to avoid it, but it finally caught up with us. I guess it wasn’t that we were never going to get it, but a matter of when we were going to get it.”
According to Garlit, the first case was confirmed on Oct. 5, with the others “staggering behind” in the week that followed.
“That will probably put some fear into parents and spouses and anyone related to the ones that are (affected by) COVID here and they’ll want to know how their loved one is doing,” Garlit said. “We are taking very good care of them. I’ve asked the volunteers not to come to the mission so that if they came into contact with (COVID-19) at the mission they wouldn’t take it to the community. I’ve done a lot of things trying to protect the community and the ones at the mission and the staff.”
According to Garlit, Crossroads has assigned quarantine rooms in both the men’s and family shelters for infected individuals to self-isolate, and the mission’s EMTs routinely read their vital signs. As of Monday morning when Garlit spoke with the Yuma Sun, none of the individuals have required additional medical attention. In the event that they do, Garlit said the mission will transport them to the hospital “as quickly as possible.”
Garlit noted that although they’re currently not permitted inside, the individuals who rely on Crossroads for food or other services will not be turned away.
“A lot of the homeless will come to the shelter only to eat,” Garlit said. “If they aren’t staying in the shelter, we give them food curbside. We’ve set up a cooling station across the street from the mission for them and we keep that stocked with ice and Gatorades. We case-manage from there, so if they need any clothing or any services, we give them the services they need from the cooling station.”
Inside the family shelter, a set of showers and lockers have been designated for staff to use.
“They can shower before they go home, which we encourage them to do, and put on fresh clothes,” Garlit said. “We even have scrubs – if they want to wear scrubs while they’re here at work, they can.”
Garlit expressed her gratitude to the Yuma community for its continued support of Crossroads and its efforts, especially now.
“We want to thank the community – as always, they’re such a good support to us and we appreciate it so much,” she said.