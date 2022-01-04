For the past two months, hundreds of undocumented migrants have been coming to the Crossroads Mission, where they spend several days in makeshift camps before continuing on their journey elsewhere.
Public Affairs Director Barbara Rochester said that approximately 170 migrants spent Sunday night camped outside the mission and about that many are showing up every night.
“We are feeding them of course, because they are hungry,” Rochester said. “We are also giving them warm clothing and blankets.”
While the shelter is doing everything it can to assist the large groups of migrants, Rochester said it is not sustainable and they are quickly running out of resources.
She explained the mission typically serves about 450 meals a day. However, with the arrival of migrants, that number has skyrocketed to more than 900 a day.
“There are so many people that we can’t take care of all of them,” Rochester said. “It is also putting a tremendous strain on our staff.”
Another problem is that, while Crossroads Mission opens its door to anyone, it is currently at full capacity and unable to provide shelter to any of the migrants.
There are also concerns over whether the migrants have been vaccinated against the COVID-19.
Rochester added that in speaking to migrants over the past several days, she has learned that they are finding out about the mission by word of mouth.
“Many of the migrants have cellphones and are sending out a picture of the mission and its address,” Rochester said. “They are also including the meal schedule.”
While many of the migrants walk to the mission, Rochester said that a lot are being dropped off by taxi cabs and Uber drivers.
“Some are even being brought here in small vans,” Rochester said. “Quite a few even have plane tickets to Florida.”
Rochester explained that the Yuma Sector Border Patrol has been notified of the situation, and that while agents come to pick up migrants on a daily basis, she said they just bring them back to the mission after they have been processed.