It’s Crossroads Mission’s biggest fundraiser of the year and the entire Yuma community is personally invited. The 2022 Crossroads Mission Jubilee celebrates 63 years of the faith-based organization’s service and this year, it’ll be raising funds for the new men’s center project.
On Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m., attendees can come to Britain’s Farm, 4330 W. Riverside Drive, to enjoy a dinner of grilled chicken and ribs with cheesy mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, a wedge salad, dinner rolls and dessert. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Accompanying the dinner will be live music from the Yuma Big Band.
Per Crossroads, their programs and services currently include a clinical drug and alcohol recovery program; a monitored drug and alcohol stabilization unit (detox); a food service program that serves free hot meals daily; emergency shelters for men and for women and families; and a community thrift store. Presently, an average of 183 people stay at the Mission each night and 454 meals are served daily.
According to Crossroads Mission CEO Myra Garlit, the Mission wants to do more to meet the community’s needs, which has led to the focus on the new project to construct a men’s shelter.
“We need a new men’s shelter and the one we’re in now is very old,” she said. “It was opened in 1994 and I’ve seen a whole lot of people go through here – homeless people in the program. The building is old and worn and we need somewhere where we can provide better services.
“One thing that I want to do is have a place for the senior homeless and the people who have no place to go because some of them are coming to us to die. They have AIDS or liver or kidney disease and cancer and they have nowhere to go and they come to us. And we still want to continue our substance abuse program, so we wanted a new center that’ll provide more services to help the community.”
Garlit explained that all the proceeds from the jubilee will go toward the construction of the new men’s shelter building. The current shelter goes through several rearrangements daily as it serves multiple functions as a dining room, chapel room, meeting room and dorm room. The property for the new shelter has been purchased, but now funds are needed to enable construction.
“We’re in our capital campaign and we’re just moving along it seems like at a snail’s pace,” Garlit said. “We’d like to move along faster and get the building up and running … So come to the jubilee! We’ve had it three years now and it’s always been fun and it’s our biggest fundraiser of the year.
“This year it’s at Britain’s Farm and we’re going to dress up classy and have the inside of Britain’s all decorated. The Yuma Big Band is going to be playing and they played last year and oh my goodness, they were just phenomenal! We have plenty of tables, we have plenty of tickets. So come and join us!”
Garlit is thankful to the community for their continued support and hopes to see folks come out to the special dinner.
To join in the jubilee and support Crossroads, tickets can be purchased directly at the Crossroads Mission main campus, located at 944 S Arizona Ave.; the 2nd Chance Thrift Store, located at 550 W 8th St.; and online at crossroadsmission.org.
Tickets are $75 per person and $550 for a table of eight. A minor shipping and handling fee applies to online purchases. For more information contact Azucena Solorzano at 928-328-8013 or Barbara Rochester at 928-480-4482.
