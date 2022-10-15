It’s Crossroads Mission’s biggest fundraiser of the year and the entire Yuma community is personally invited. The 2022 Crossroads Mission Jubilee celebrates 63 years of the faith-based organization’s service and this year, it’ll be raising funds for the new men’s center project.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m., attendees can come to Britain’s Farm, 4330 W. Riverside Drive, to enjoy a dinner of grilled chicken and ribs with cheesy mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, a wedge salad, dinner rolls and dessert. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Accompanying the dinner will be live music from the Yuma Big Band.

