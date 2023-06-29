The Crossroads Mission is celebrating the First Step Center of Excellence’s 15th anniversary this Saturday, July 1. The center is described by Crossroads as a pioneering drug and alcohol stabilization unit that’s been instrumental in transforming lives and addressing the pressing needs of the community. In honor of the anniversary, the nonprofit homeless shelter and addiction rehabilitation facility is sharing about the First Step Center’s history with the community.
The First Step Center held its grand opening on July 1, 2008, opening its doors to individuals struggling with substance abuse in the region. Crossroads reports it was a response to an urgent need for a specialized unit to address the complicated and multifaceted nature of addiction.
In the early 2000s, the shelter was receiving many people who’d arrive under the influence of drugs and alcohol. They continue to do so today, solidifying Crossroads’ finding that substance addictions are major contributing factors to homelessness.
Crossroads’ CEO Myra Garlit and its board of directors started to explore solutions to the addiction onslaught as early as 2005. Their work led to the construction of a new building within their property, specifically designed to house the First Step Center.
The facility, with 11 beds for men and five beds for women, made history as Yuma’s first substance abuse stabilization unit and positioned Crossroads Mission as the community’s leading provider for this service.
Since then, over 7,600 people have achieved stabilization at the center. Recovery journeys begin with medical care: Participants typically spend about 10 days receiving this stabilizing care, which is monitored by emergency medical technicians under the supervision of a nurse practitioner.
Once individuals reach stabilization, Crossroads offers them the opportunity to enter its comprehensive drug and alcohol treatment program. The residential program lasts 120 days and is now recognized by the State of Arizona as a clinical treatment program.
“Crossroads Mission is proud to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the First Step Center of Excellence,” CEO Garlit said. “Over the years, we have witnessed countless lives transformed and this would not have been possible without the dedication and commitment of our staff and supporters. We remain steadfast in our mission to glorify God by serving those at their Crossroads of Life. The First Step Center of Excellence represents our pursuit of excellence in all we do.”
Crossroads considers the First Step Center of Excellence “a symbol of hope and recovery for residents of Yuma and surrounding areas. By providing exceptional care, the center has enabled individuals to take that crucial first step towards a brighter future, paving the way for lasting change.”
As they celebrate the center’s 15th anniversary, Crossroads is extending its gratitude to all those who have supported their mission over the years. With continued dedication and collaboration, they look forward to transforming even more lives and building a community where individuals can find hope, healing and a new beginning.
