The First Step Center's grand opening

The First Step Center’s grand opening ceremony on July 1, 2008, involved a prayer circle around the entire building.

 Photo Courtesy of Crossroads Mission

The Crossroads Mission is celebrating the First Step Center of Excellence’s 15th anniversary this Saturday, July 1. The center is described by Crossroads as a pioneering drug and alcohol stabilization unit that’s been instrumental in transforming lives and addressing the pressing needs of the community. In honor of the anniversary, the nonprofit homeless shelter and addiction rehabilitation facility is sharing about the First Step Center’s history with the community.

The First Step Center held its grand opening on July 1, 2008, opening its doors to individuals struggling with substance abuse in the region. Crossroads reports it was a response to an urgent need for a specialized unit to address the complicated and multifaceted nature of addiction.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

