The door is never closed at the Crossroads Mission but to keep helping Yuma’s needy, community support is of the essence.
Community Affairs Director Barbara Rochester explained that the homeless shelter and drug and alcohol addiction rehabilitation facility is full and struggling with shortages.
“We need food like lettuce, tomatoes, onions, whatever because our meal count – we have gone up in our count,” she said. “Our family shelter is full, the men’s shelter – we have 150 … and our Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center is full. We are full so we need money to run Crossroads. Cash donations, food donations, clothes, furniture, anything – we will accept anything.”
When asked what food items would be the most beneficial at the moment, Rochester replied with eggs.
“Eggs because if I serve 150 breakfast and I serve two eggs each, how many eggs is that? … We’re doing pancakes, we’re doing egg salad sandwiches to extend but we need eggs. We love eggs. Any kind of shredded cheese, any kind of breakfast foods like oatmeal. It’s just simple things that you would normally eat for breakfast. Oh! And we need milk. We have cereal but we have no milk.”
Despite shortages, Rochester said the Mission is never closed and is always open to the community for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“They can just come in and eat if they’re hungry,” she said. “They just walk in the door because we will feed them.”
Rochester added that the Mission is very appreciative of the community’s ongoing support. She noted that people sometimes like to order food from stores like Albertson’s or Walmart to have delivered to Crossroads. While it’s worked out well, monetary donations are also convenient and straightforward since they enable Crossroads to immediately buy what they need right now.
For those looking to help, they can donate online, present check donations in person or even mail their donations – whatever’s convenient for the individual is accepted. To donate goods, folks can visit the Crossroads Mission at 944 S. Arizona Ave. or its 2nd Chance Thrift Store at 550 W. 8th St. Setting up challenges or projects in group settings such as an office or classroom fundraiser is also encouraged.
Interested individuals can also contribute to a long-term goal of the Mission by participating in its 2022 Getaway Raffles. Tickets are $20 each and offer three prizes:
- Grand Prize, San Diego Getaway: Worth $2,150 and includes a $1,500 gift certificate to the Pacific Terrace Hotel, 2 Adult one-day Sea World tickets, gift cards for gas and a Red Lobster dinner and 2 tickets to the 2022 Jubilee Fundraising Dinner.
- 2nd Prize, Phoenix Escape: Worth $955 and includes a $500 Hilton gift card, 2 Adult tickets to Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament, gas and Applebee’s gift cards and 2 tickets to the 2022 Jubilee Fundraising Dinner.
- 3rd Prize, Yuma Staycation: Worth $465 and includes a Radisson Hotel stay, gift cards to Harkins Theaters, Texas Roadhouse and Cold Stone Creamery and 2 tickets to the 2022 Jubilee Fundraising Dinner.
Rochester commented that this is the first time the Mission is doing a raffle of this kind and the window of opportunity to enter closes this Friday, Sept. 23.
Yuma City Councilman Mike Shelton will be drawing the winning tickets at the 2nd Chance Thrift Store on Friday at “12 o’clock sharp” so Rochester recommends buying tickets online before the drawing or purchasing them at any Crossroads location.
The funds raised will benefit a big project.
“100% of this money’s going to the new men’s shelter,” Rochester said. “We own the property directly behind Green Tree here in Yuma and so we need to raise money for the new men’s shelter …. We have to have $4 million to break ground. We already have $1,000,004, so we still have long to go, but the support is coming in and we really appreciate all the big donors that helped us reach that bar as much as we have right now.”
