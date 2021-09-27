Yuma Union High School District Career & Technical Education (CTE) students from the Class of 2020 earned 399 industry certifications in high-demand fields for the state of Arizona this year.
YUHSD reports that 339 students earned one certification and 30 students earned two certifications. The total number of recognized industry credentials nearly doubled from 2019 when YUHSD’s CTE students led the state with 196 credentials.
Lorie Honeycutt, YUHSD’s executive director of CTE, considers the number a point of pride, noting the obstacles students faced to earn their certifications. She explained to the Yuma Sun that the majority of their industry certifications are typically done in the second half of the year and that there were many circumstances where kids needed to be brought into school such as Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) testing.
Honeycutt also elaborated on Arizona’s high-fields stating that healthcare, construction and automotive are among the high-need areas in the state. Students earn $1,000 for each industry certification that then goes back to the district and the school the student came from. With this money, the schools are able to cover the cost of more certifications for their students.
“[This] allows for more students to get them instead of having to pay for them themselves,” said Honeycutt.
After graduation, YUHSD has found in following up with these students six months later that the majority of them go to college.
Currently, YUHSD has 85 total CTE programs with a 100 percent graduation rate for CTE completers, meaning they completed the breadth of their respective program, per a press released from the district. In 2020-21, more than 8,000 students, making up more than 75% of the total student body, were enrolled in at least one CTE course.
Last year, YUHSD was able to add phlebotomy and NCCER for healthcare and construction certification programs respectively. Next year, Honeycutt is certain the district will be able to offer even more.
“We’re convinced [CTE will continue to grow],” said Honeycutt. “We’re very proud of our students. They do amazing work.”
