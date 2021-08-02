Cibola High School students eyeing a career in small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) don’t have to wait until they graduate to seize their destiny. A two-year career and technical education (CTE) course focused on operating drones introduces students to the skills needed to seize the host of opportunities the field presents, including the steps toward earning their Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-issued remote pilot certification.
Instructed by Marvin Avila, who holds more than 40 years of experience in the aircraft industry, the Drone sUAS program at Cibola is the third to be offered to high school students in the state of Arizona.
Now entering its third year, the program involves more than flying drones on the football field – though that is a key part. According to Avila, participants learn about FAA rules and regulations, the different classes of controlled airspaces, aeronautical charts as well as cloud formations, the weather conditions they indicate and the impact they pose to flying.
Before operating a real drone, students apply their knowledge to computerized flight simulations. According to Avila, this is where video gaming seems to lend an advantage to the next generation of sUAS pilots’ hand-eye coordination.
Students also have the chance to become experts in drone anatomy by assembling, disassembling and reassembling some of the systems.
“They’re able to learn all aspects of the different parts of the drone, what they’re used for, how they’re used and so forth,” Avila said. “They’re already knowledgeable of the different parts and pieces that make the drone fly.”
According to Avila, the greatest advantage to gaining this knowledge and skillset is the vocational doors they fling open.
“The biggest thing is the opportunities that are available to them as far as employment,” he said. “Just here in Yuma alone, you have agriculture, you have Border Patrol and Customs, police, fire and rescue that are using drones. You have movies and music videos that use drones quite a bit. Even real estate agencies use drones to put different things on the web – that’s become huge.”
As an FAA-issued remote pilot certification is essential to obtaining a career in sUAS, the two years spent in Avila’s classroom and out on the field culminate to preparing for the FAA Part 107 exam, which students have the opportunity to take at the end of the course.
To prepare for the 60-question test this summer, seven of Avila’s students reviewed more than 1,000 questions spanning nine different units. The group, comprising both juniors and seniors, did this for two to three hours at a time after school, on weekends and during summer break. On test day at the Somerton Airport, all seven passed with flying colors, according to Avila.
“This is what the future is going to be for them,” he said. “Even if they don’t utilize it right away, they’ve accomplished something. They worked at it, it wasn’t just given to them.”