An armed robbery attempt came to an abrupt end when a nearby customer disarmed and detained the suspect.
It was one of two armed robberies in Yuma County Wednesday.
In the first incident, Yuma County Sheriffs Office Public Affairs Specialist Tania Pavlak said that at approximately 4:30 a.m. deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Chevron, located in the 10700 block of South Fortuna Road.
Arriving deputies were told that three individuals entered the store, and one of them was armed with a handgun.
As the armed suspect walked toward the counter with his gun pointed at the cashier, a customer was able to knock the gun out of his hand.
The two other suspects immediately fled the store.
The customer, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was able to detain the disarmed suspect until deputies arrived.
When deputies asked the customer about what he had done, he replied, “The Marine Corps taught me not to (mess) around.
The suspect, who is a juvenile, was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center on one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.
The two other suspects are still being sought.
No injuries were reported and the case remains under investigation.
The other armed robbery happened at approximately 5:01 a.m. at the Circle K, 1798 S. 4th Avenue.
Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department said that the initial investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store and demanded money.
No weapon was displayed, as the suspect kept his hands in his pockets.
The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen heading south.
He is described as wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket and a mask.
There were no reported injuries and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call YPD at 928-373-4700 or YCSOat 928-783-4427, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.