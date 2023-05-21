Dallin Griffin receives $23K scholarship to welding school

Shanen Aranmor (right), owner of Weld Like A Girl, awards a $23,000 full-tuition scholarship to Dallin Griffin, a Gila Ridge High School senior. Aranmor received the scholarship while competing in the Top Welder TV show.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF NICOLLE WILKINSON

Yuma business owner Shanen Aranmor awarded a $23,000 scholarship to a Gila Ridge High School senior after receiving the scholarship while competing in the Top Welder TV show.

Aranmor, owner of Weld Like A Girl, gifted the full-tuition scholarship to Dallin Griffin, who is concurrently enrolled at Arizona Western College. He has also received another $1,000 from the American Welding Society.

