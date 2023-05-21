Dallin Griffin receives $23K scholarship to welding school

Yuma business owner Shanen Aranmor awarded a $23,000 scholarship to a Gila Ridge High School senior after receiving the scholarship while competing in the Top Welder TV show.
Aranmor, owner of Weld Like A Girl, gifted the full-tuition scholarship to Dallin Griffin, who is concurrently enrolled at Arizona Western College. He has also received another $1,000 from the American Welding Society.
The scholarship is for Tulsa Welding School, a trade school with campuses in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jacksonville, Florida, Houston and Dallas, Texas, offering training programs in welding, HVAC, refrigeration and electrical.
Aranmor recently competed in TWS’s Top Welder TV show, and she and three other competitors were given full scholarships to be gifted as they see fit for use at any of school’s four campuses around the country.
Aranmor mentors Griffin in an apprenticeship two days a week, and knowing he had already committed to attending TWS in Tulsa, she chose to give him the scholarship.
Griffin, a Yuma native, is the son of Nicolle and Greg Wilkinson and Dave Griffin. He has a 4.0 GPA.
In addition to his welding apprenticeship, Griffin is a competitive trap and skeet shooter with Yuma Young Guns and works at the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Commissary.
Griffin will begin the professional welder program in Tulsa in July, to be followed immediately by a quality control inspector program. He anticipates graduating from both programs in 14 months.
Weld Like A Girl is an empowerment project for girls and women, using welding and creativity to boost self-esteem and whole-person wellness. Additional information can be found at weldlikeagirl.us.
Top Welder is a competition of welding competence, knowledge and tenacity. Four teams made up of an instructor and a social media welding influencer compete against one another. The show can be found on Tulsa Welding School’s website at www.tws.edu/top-welder and Youtube channel at youtu.be/rOu1b3kPHag.