Harrison Rose Dusek started learning dance when she was two years old. Taylor Gomes started when she was nine. Since 2015, the two have been duet partners and friends at the Dancer’s Workshop of Yuma. This year, the two celebrate becoming members of the Tremaine National Performance Company for 2021–2022.
The performance company’s website describes itself as an award-winning 24-city national tour. At each city, choreographers, dancers and teachers from Los Angeles and New York conduct classes that cover a wide range of dance techniques and styles. Along with the workshop dances, members also have the opportunity to compete.
Dusek, a sophomore at Cibola High School, and Gomes, a senior at Gila Ridge High School, explained that performing with Tremaine also opens up opportunities in meeting new people, finding relevant jobs and getting seen by important talent scouts.
Dusek has been in the company for three years. Recurring members must re-audition for the next year and she noted that this year was the first year that she felt she really had to audition. But having had the chance to assist previously in the Tremaine classes in previous years, she finds the whole process to be a continuing opportunity for growth.
“They always say dance training is life training,” Dusek said. “That’s like their motto so they really hope you grow as a person … it’s helped a lot with my confidence for sure.”
Gomes noted that the opportunity to travel for dance also helps one with their social skills. “...you meet a lot of people and you have to work with people,” she said. “Even if you’re not comfortable with them, dance is a very physical thing. You get put with a partner that you don’t know and you just have to work with it.”
The pair explained that at Tremaine, it’s common to be put in classes where dancers may not be comfortable so that they can get used to a lot of different styles. Ballet, jazz, contemporary, hip hop, musical theatre and tap are among the styles taught.
Of all the styles, both share a love for lyrical sections from ballet.
“I personally love lyrical because I think you’re showing your emotion,” Gomes said. “That’s what most of our duets are so we share that love for lyrical.”
Having been in Dancer’s Workshop as long as they have, Dusek and Gomes expressed that it feels like being part of a family.
“They always say there’s always a place for you somewhere in the dance industry,” Gomes said. And that’s why she has high hopes that she’ll continue to study dance and be involved–be it as a choreographer, a teacher or even a background dancer.
As for Dusek, she hopes to be like one of her teachers at Dancer’s Workshop who has danced for Disney. “I like what we’re doing now and I think you can grow with it a lot,” said Dusek, “but I really want to work in Disneyland.”
The future remains to be known for Harrison Dusek and Taylor Gomes, but as members of the Tremaine National Performance Company, it certainly looks bright.
