Arapahoe. Kaddish. Richter scale. Bivouac. Linsey-woolsey. Confucianism. Munchkin. Primordial. Quatrains. These words and more are the sorts of vocabulary that a spelling bee champ needs to know.
After a nail-biting back-and-forth final rounds, the 2022 Yuma County Spelling Bee finally named a winner: Daniel Renteria, a seventh-grader from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School.
The spelling bee, held early Tuesday morning at the Arizona Western College Schoening Center, featured 43 third-to-eighth-grade students from schools throughout Yuma County. Nancy Blitz, a retired professor of English as a second language from AWC and pronouncer for the event, addressed the nervous crowd of children, reminding them that making it to county is already quite the achievement.
“Every one of you is the champion at your school so congrats to every one of you!” she said.
Sponsored by AWC and the Yuma County School Superintendent’s office, Chief Deputy for the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office Elizabeth Valenzuela helped coordinate the event and Former Chief Deputy Carolyn Marquez, Director of Communications and Marketing for AWC Mandy Heil and 2021 Yuma County Teacher of the Year Chris Franey served as judges.
Because of COVID, the seating was limited, but spellers still had teachers and relatives in the audience providing support. After the ding of a bell announcing an elimination, students who lost would leave the stage – sniffles and reassurance could sometimes be heard, but those who’ve overseen the event agree that no matter what, walking up to the microphone and spelling a word is a feat of bravery.
As one of the last events he oversaw in his role as Yuma County Superintendent of Schools, Tom Tyree noted that even while “being bright and knowing how to spell, you have to be composed.”
As the end neared, the elimination toward a champion had slowed around the final ten spellers: Lucas Temponi of Gowan Science Academy (seventh grade), Matthew Johnson of Pueblo Elementary (sixth grade), Daniel Renteria of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School (seventh grade), Dominic Dumo of Ronald Reagan Elementary (fifth grade), Christian Delgado of Cesar Chavez Elementary (sixth grade), Madison Miller of Dorothy Hall Elementary (fifth grade), Carlos A. Aguilar of Mesquite Elementary (sixth grade), Jacob Cardoza of Desert Mesa Elementary (fifth grade), Charley Rogers of Yuma Lutheran School (sixth grade) and Lila Oglesby of Castle Dome Middle School (seventh grade).
Once it came down to the final two spellers, victory wasn’t quite straightforward. Both students had each misspelled a word: one missed “wharf” and the other mistook “seethe” for “sieve.”
When Dominic Dumo missed another word, Daniel Renteria correctly spelled “allergenic,” earning him the title of champion and Dumo the distinction of runner-up.
“I felt very nervous, especially at the very end,” Renteria shared.
When asked what he learned from his experience at the bee, he said he learned to “get a dictionary and spend hours looking at words.” And although that may be the strategy going forward as he prepares for the Arizona Spelling Bee, Renteria has already put in a lot of effort preparing first for his school spelling bee and later concentrating a lot of studying in the two weeks leading up to county.
“I think this speaks to his hard work and dedication,” said his mother, Yolanda Renteria. “He’s been doing spelling bees since second grade and he’s won [the school spelling bee] every year except last year.
“He was allowed to come for the first time in fifth grade to the county [bee] so he was really excited to make it and you know, I guess it’s unexpected because we don’t know how it’s going to go … it’s hard to know what to study because it’s a lot of content and you can’t review all of the definitions. But we try our best … I think it’s just the hard work that he does. And the commitment and the hours that he spends studying that I know it’s not fun, but this is what it leads to.”
Yolanda Renteria and Jose Renteria shared that they hadn’t expected more beyond Tuesday, but they were proud to realize the journey isn’t over. When Daniel competes at the state level on March 19 in Phoenix, he competes for the chance to represent Arizona in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
To watch the live stream for the Yuma County Spelling Bee, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyGBu3hCGG0.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.