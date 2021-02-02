The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Jan. 26 elected a new chair and vice chair. Danny Bryant is the new chair, and Paul White is the vice chair.
Bryant had served as the vice chair for the last two years. Supervisor Darren Simmons appointed him to the commission in 2017. He told the Yuma Sun that he agreed to the appointment after having served on the Board of Supervisors and operated construction-related businesses in District 3 for 40 years.
“I have seen both sides up close. I felt the relationship between private property rights and the Development Services Department was out of balance and property owners were on the losing side. I was quite vocal with my thoughts during Supervisor Simmons’ campaign,” Bryant said.
“When Mr. Simmons won the election, he asked me to serve on the commission, and I was honored to serve Yuma County residents again,” he added.
White has extensive experience in leading the commission, having previously served as vice chair in 2011, 2012 and 2013 and as chair in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2017 and 2019.
Matias Rosales gave up the position after serving as chair in 2019 and 2020. He joked that he wasn’t being fired, but that he did ask for a raise “and that didn’t help.” The commission bylaws state that “the Chairman and the Vice Chairman shall not serve more than two (2) consecutive terms without at least a one (1) year separation.”
“It was an honor to be appointed by the commission to serve as their chairman these past two years,” said Rosales, who also serves as vice mayor of San Luis, Arizona. “I look forward to continuing my service as a commissioner representing the City of San Luis to help our county grow.”
Mayor Gerardo Sanchez commended Rosales for his service to the community. “Vice Mayor Matias Rosales is a good representative for the City of San Luis. His vast knowledge and advocacy contribute to the advancements of our city,” Sanchez said.
The county’s Planning and Zoning Commission acts in an advisory capacity to the Board of Supervisors and makes reports or recommendations in connection with any matter relating to the development of the county under the jurisdiction of the board.
The commission provides recommendations pertaining to rezoning and special use requests, land use amendments and initiatives. The commission also reviews tentative maps prior to subdivision development.