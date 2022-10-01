The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 12-year-old male student after the child allegedly posted threats of on social media.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the sheriff’s office received a report on Thursday afternoon that a student from Dateland Elementary School had made threats of violence against other students in a group chat.
Pavlak explained that on Wednesday some students at the school reported images that they saw on social media of the 12-year-old carrying what they believed was a gun on the school bus to their parents.
The parents then notified school staff, who in turn contacted the 12-year-old student’s mother. When she searched her son’s backpack, she found a BB gun.
The student was immediately suspended, and he posted the threats the following day, which was on Thursday.
“The student was upset over the suspension and posted threats against the students who he believed to have reported him,” Pavlak said.
Deputies responded to the school to take a report and speak to the parties involved, which led to the 12-year-old student being arrested on Friday.
He was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center and now faces three charges of making threats and one count each of interfering or disrupting a school and carrying a weapon on school grounds.
During the course of their investigation, deputies were able to determine the 12-year-old student did not have access to any firearms and was only in possession of a single BB gun.
Pavlak added that YCSO commended the students who reported the incident by telling a trusted adult about it.
“It is important to speak to children about being observant and letting an adult know if they see or hear something that makes them feel uncomfortable, nervous or frightened,” Pavlak said. “See something, say something.”
The YCSO is not releasing the name of the student because he is a minor.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.