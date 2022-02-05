Tamsynbrooke has come to life this weekend at the Two Rivers Renaissance Faire, welcoming wayfarers with cannons, music, meat and performances galore. The Faire was founded by Jim Foster, Desi Foster and Perry Dockins but is also put on by Havashire Festivals Inc., a nonprofit organization. Representing Havashire at Two Rivers, Melanie Preston can be found in the Havashire Royal Court as Queen Elizabeth I. “We encourage everyone to come,” she said. “The proceeds go to educational opportunities in the Yuma area.”
Beyond the court, there are plenty of guilds and performers to be found at Two Rivers. Among them, Battle Wolf is a nonprofit that educates on privateers and mercenaries through entertainment. Battle Wolf performers Raehn and Granny shared that the Two Rivers Faire is their favorite event. “Everyone is very kind and very accommodating,” Raehn said. “It’s like visiting friends.”
Before the Faire ends, visitors will have seen plenty of metal, smoke, fire and friendly faces to remember the weekend by!