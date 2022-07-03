The Clean Elections Legislative Debate covering Yuma’s Legislative District 25, hosted by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, will take place virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission virtual debate series will be streamed on the AZCCEC YouTube Channel. Voters are encouraged to submit debate questions ahead of time via the website: www.azcleanelections.gov/en/arizona-elections/debate-information.
The commission seeks to ignite dialogue between voters and candidates this month with the launch of the 2022 Candidate Debates Schedule. Legislative office candidate debates–established for voters solely by the CCEC 20 years ago–will be entirely in an online, real-time and interactive format.
There will be daily debates starting this month leading up to the primary and general election. People who are unsure of their designated district can enter their home address into the CCEC Voter Dashboard to determine their district.
The full schedule, which will be updated throughout the year, can be found on the CCEC website. All debates are archived on the CCEC website for later viewing.