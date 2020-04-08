Debbie Wendt, director of the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department for more than six years, is no longer with the city, however, details explaining her departure are not being released. Wendt had been with the city for more than 20 years.
City spokesman Dave Nash said that Deputy City Administrator Jay Simonton was appointed acting director of the department on Friday and shared a letter that City Administrator Phil Rodriguez sent to department employees.
The letter reads:
“Dear Parks & Recreation Team Members,
“I want to let you know that effective today, I am appointing Jay Simonton to serve as Acting Director of Parks & Recreation, in addition to his role as Deputy City Administrator.
“Jay has my full faith and confidence in this expanded role, and I ask you to please utilize and support him as we serve our community together.
“Additionally, I seek your confidentiality and professionalism during this period of time. Speculation and gossip are not part of our culture here at the City of Yuma, and I thank you in advance for ensuring that remains true.
“Each of you provides important and beneficial services to our entire community, and I am grateful for your continued commitment to that mission.”
“Respectfully,
“Philip”
Wendt took on the role of interim department director in 2013 when both the director and interim director at the time were placed on administrative leave. Wendt joined the city in January 2000 as recreation superintendent, according to her Linkedin account. She served in that position until September 2013.
Previously, Wendt worked as a civilian employee for the Army for more than 13 years at various locations in the United States and overseas during the time her husband was on active duty in the Army.
She worked as a sports specialist in Dugway, Utah; a recreation specialist responsible for programming and oversight of a youth center in Darmstadt, Germany; and finally as the director at a youth center at the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma.
The Yuma Sun was unable to reach Wendt for comment.