The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) increased water releases from Imperial Dam to 8,000 – 10,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) on Sunday. As a result, the Colorado River’s water levels have risen and officials warned recreation in the river would be extremely dangerous due to swift, muddy flows and debris carried by the strong current.
High flows and water levels in the lower Colorado River were initially expected to continue through Sept. 5 according to USBR, but the Yuma area will continue to see higher than normal releases until Friday, Sept. 8. The water will also remain unsafe in that period.
Per USBR Deputy Public Affairs Officer Vernon Cunningham, recent storms introduced large volumes of debris into the Colorado upstream of Imperial Dam. The arriving debris significantly impacted the trash rack system at the All-American Canal (AAC) intake and thus significantly impacted the Imperial Irrigation District’s (IID’s) ability to divert water into the AAC.
The IID’s website describes the canal as “Imperial Valley’s lifeline from the Colorado River.” Beginning at Imperial Dam on the Colorado about 20 miles northeast of Yuma, AAC delivers approximately 3.1 million acre-feet of Colorado River water to nine cities and 500,000 acres of agricultural lands throughout Imperial Valley annually.
“The decision to release water below Imperial Dam was to give IID the opportunity to clear off the trash rack system so that flows could be re-established within the AAC,” Cunningham explained. “The action also allowed us to get ahead of any potential impacts to other water conveyance systems.”
As soon as IID notified USBR of the incident, Reclamation activated its Emergency Action Plan (EAP) due to the higher-than-normal flows introduced into the Colorado River below Imperial Dam. As part of the EAP, Reclamation immediately provided notification to all emergency management agencies through its emergency notification process.
According to Cunningham’s report, there are no known structural issues with Imperial Dam at the time of this publication. IID staff continues to make progress clearing the trash rack system and the condition at the dam is currently stable.
USBR anticipates the Colorado River in the Yuma area will continue to see higher than normal releases until Friday, Sept. 8 and advises the public to avoid recreating near the Colorado River until flow conditions have returned to normal.
Reclamation staff have been and will continue to monitor the situation. If the situation at or below Imperial Dam changes, USBR will immediately provide notification to all emergency management agencies through its emergency notification process.
