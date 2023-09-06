Under water
The pedestrian path to Playa Linda at the West Wetlands Park ends abruptly in water, with the benches and beach completely submerged Monday.

 Photo by Roxanne Molenar/Yuma Sun

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) increased water releases from Imperial Dam to 8,000 – 10,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) on Sunday. As a result, the Colorado River’s water levels have risen and officials warned recreation in the river would be extremely dangerous due to swift, muddy flows and debris carried by the strong current.

High flows and water levels in the lower Colorado River were initially expected to continue through Sept. 5 according to USBR, but the Yuma area will continue to see higher than normal releases until Friday, Sept. 8. The water will also remain unsafe in that period.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

