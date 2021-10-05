The Yuma City Council is expected to decide on Wednesday whether to adopt proposed changes to the zoning code related to residential density and parking in the Old Town Zoning District.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted to deny recommendation of the proposal.
The text amendments would allow multi-use mixed development in the downtown area. The proposal identifies density requirements for single- and multi-family projects based on use, lot size and density bonuses if a project includes other amenities, such as sustainability, mixed use, walkability, public art and onsite parking.
In addition, the proposed amendment would not require onsite parking for properties located within the Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1. The parking changes would only apply to those properties that are along and adjacent to Main Street.
The council will also hold public hearings on and possibly approve two annexation requests. The first case is for property located at the southeast corner of 16th Street and 48th Avenue. The 2.63 acres consists of five residential lots and the adjacent 16th Street right-of-way.
This second hearing is for the annexation of property located at the northwest corner of 34th Street and Avenue 4E. The 14.5 acres consists of a portion of one property, the adjacent 34th Street, and Avenue 4E right-of-way.
The property is owned by 4E Investments LLC and currently used for agriculture. Following annexation, the property owner intends to develop a condominium storage facility and obtain city water, police and fire services
The purpose of the public hearings is to notify all property owners of the proposed annexation and take public comment.
After the hearings, pending receipt of the signed petition from the property owners, introduction of the annexation ordinance is anticipated for Nov. 3, with adoption on Nov. 17.
The council will also consider the following items:
• A request to amend the city’s general plan to change the land use designation from medium density residential to commercial for property located east of the northeast corner of Araby Road and Interstate 8. The applicant is Perricone Heritage Properties, which intends to develop a retail site.
• A $969,169 construction contract for the paving of Arizona Avenue, from Palo Verde Street to Country Club Drive, to Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma.
• An intergovernmental agreement with Yuma County for joint participation in a $1.1 million pavement rehabilitation project on Avenue B, between 32nd Street and 24th Street. Yuma County has requested that the city share in the cost since some of the project is within the city limits.
The city’s share of $45,000 will be partially offset by a credit of $17,526 due to the city’s acquisition and installation of video detection system upgrades for traffic signals at the 28th Street and 32nd Street intersections. As a result, the city’s estimated share of the project costs is $27,474.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. It can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.