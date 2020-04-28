Decomposed body found inside parked motor home

The Yuma Police Department has identified the badly decomposed body of a man who was found deceased inside his motor home on Saturday as 69-year-old Paul Maxfield.
YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin said that at approximately 1:23 p.m., Yuma police were sent to the parking lot of the Walmart on Pacific Avenue after a family member called asking for a welfare check to be conducted.
Franklin added that Maxfield was known to have been staying in the parking lot, but it is not known how long he had been there.
The occupants of another motor home, which had also been using the parking lot, told police that Maxfield’s motor home was already there when they arrived two weeks ago.
“They stated that they hadn’t seen Maxfield in a week,” Franklin said.
Several Yuma police cars and two Yuma County Sheriff’s Office vehicles blocked off the area around the motor home, which had California license plates, as the medical examiner removed the body.
Franklin added that police don’t believe foul play was involved because the death appears to have been of natural causes.
An autopsy, however, will need to be performed before an exact cause of death is known.