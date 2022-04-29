One of the two suspects charged in connection to the death of a 31-year-old man withdrew and changed her not guilty plea during a hearing Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court.
In doing so, Jonissa Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in a plea agreement with prosecutors for either a life sentence or a life in prison sentence, which will be determined by the judge.
Jones had to admit that she stabbed Derek Runnion multiple times in the head. She also admitted that she helped burn his body and hide it in an irrigation ditch in Winterhaven, where it was later found.
In return for her guilty plea, six other felony charges against her, including premeditated first-degree murder, kidnapping, hindering prosecution, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of narcotic drugs for sale, were dismissed.
Jones is represented by attorney Ray Hanna, the interim director of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson talked Jones through the plea agreement, explaining her rights to her and making sure she understood what was happening.
He then asked a series of questions, such as if any promises made to get her to plead guilty, other than the ones contained in the plea agreement, or if any force or threats had been made to compel her to plead guilty.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on May 26. She also has a change of plea hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 12 in an unrelated drug case.
Jones, who had been sought by multiple state and federal agencies in California and arrested by U.S. Marshals, was already in custody on other charges when she and co-defendant Erick Chavez were arrested by Yuma police in connection to Runnion’s murder.
She remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on three separate cash-only bonds totaling $535,000.
According to Yuma police, Runnion was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on March 22, 2021, when he left his apartment to go meet with someone who was going to fix his car. On April 1, Yuma police received information that led officers to Runnion’s remains, which were located in California, along with his burnt vehicle.
Runnion had been shot in the back, stabbed multiple times in the head, and his body burned.
According to Jones’ plea agreement, she and Chavez convinced Runion to give them his knives and go someplace and do drugs with them prior to the murder.
Jones and Chavez also allegedly spread remains of Runnion’s body from Somerton to California. One of his family members is a witness against Chavez in an unrelated case as well.