The next hearings for the two defendants charged in connection to the murder of a 31-year-old Yuma man who had been reported missing will likely either be for the purposes of setting trial dates or accepting plea offers.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, attorney Zachery Dumyhan, of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office, asked for a continuance, saying that plea negotiations are ongoing and he hopes to have one soon that resolves all five cases against his client.
Dumyhan represents Erick Chavez, who has been charged with 1st-degree murder, premeditated 1st-degree murder, three counts of theft of means of transportation and aggravated assault of a police officer.
Other charges against Chavez include: possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering prosecution and kidnapping.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on cash-only bonds totaling more than $100,000.
In a separate hearing, attorney Ray Hanna, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, asked that a trial date be set at his client’s next court appearance.
Hanna represents Jonissa Jones, who has been charged with seven felony offenses including premeditated 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree murder.
Jones, who was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service and had been sought by multiple state and federal agencies in California since June 14, has also been charged with kidnapping, hindering prosecution, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of narcotic drugs for sale.
She remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on three separate cash-only bonds totaling $535,000.
However, during Jones’ hearing, prosecutor Megan Gallagher, of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, informed the court that the state does intend to offer Jones a plea, but it is still going through the victim notification process.
Ultimately, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the cases, set Jones and Chavez’s next court hearings for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 6.
Jones and Chavez, who were already in custody on other charges, were arrested in connection to the murder of 31-year-old Derek Runnion by Yuma police in July.
According to Yuma police, Runnion had not been seen since 10:30 p.m. on March 22, when he left his apartment to go meet with someone who was going to fix his car.
The following month, on April 1, Yuma police received information that led officers to Runnion’s remains, which were located in California, along with his burnt vehicle.
Runnion had been shot in the back, stabbed multiple in the head, and his body burned.
Yuma police also received information about two possible suspects in Runnion’s murder, but not release any information at the time due to the sensitivity of the case.
It’s also alleged that Jones and Chavez spread remains of Runnion’s body from Somerton to California, and that one of his family members is a witness against Chavez in an unrelated case.