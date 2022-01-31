The defense attorney assigned to represent a former Yuma police officer accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl has withdrawn from the case.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, attorney Michael Donovan, who still represents Bobby Garcia in some of the 47 felony charges against him, was asked to provide an update on the status of the case.
Donovan explained that when Garcia was initially charged, there were three cases against him, and he was appointed by the court to represent him.
However, those cases were eventually dismissed and combined into a single case, which was then re-assigned to attorney Jerry Hernandez, who recently filed a motion to withdraw as Garcia’s lawyer.
While Donovan did not provide an explanation as to why Hernandez was no longer able to represent Garcia, the motion he filed to the court on Dec. 13 did.
Hernandez wrote in his motion that his father had died, and that he needed to return to California to take care of his ailing mother, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson then referred it to the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office to appoint a new attorney to represent Garcia. He then continued the hearing until 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.
Garcia, who appeared in person at the hearing, has been charged with 27 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 15 counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
He has also been charged with four counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on more than a combined $1 million cash-only bond.
In May 2019, YPD reported that it was investigating a complaint that one of its officers engaged in sexual conduct with a minor between 2017 and 2018. The officer’s identity was not released at the time.
But he was later identified by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training (AZPOST) Board during its Nov. 20, 2019 meeting.
During the AZPOST board meeting Garcia denied any personal or sexual relationship with the girl. However, information extracted from the girl’s phone contradicted statements he had made.
Phone records indicated that Garcia had allegedly been communicating with the teenager and he had even asked her to send him a video of her “twerking” and other pictures. Those same phone records also showed that the teen once had brought the officer beer at his private residence, police said.
At the time of the incident Garcia was assigned as a Neighborhood School Resource Officer (NSRO) but was not assigned to a particular school. His duties were to assist schools that did not have an SRO assigned to them.
The former officer’s cell phone was also seized under a warrant, but it could not initially be unlocked by either the crime labs of the Department of Public Safety nor the FBI because Garcia refused to provide the PIN for it.
The investigation into Garcia included an extensive forensic analysis of cell phone records and various forms of digital media and took months to complete.
Garcia was hired by the Yuma Police Department on June 15, 2015.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.