Arizona’s U.S. senators were successful in boosting Border Patrol agent overtime pay and increasing staffing at ports of entry in Yuma and Tucson in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which successfully passed the Senate last week.
The NDAA also secures funding for Yuma Proving Ground, Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma and Barry M. Goldwater Range.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who also chairs the Border Management Subcommittee, successfully included two of her bipartisan bills in the NDAA, which is the law that specifies the annual budget and expenditures of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Sinema’s Border Patrol Enhancement Act, cosponsored by fellow Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, improves overtime pay for Border Patrol agents, and her bipartisan Securing America’s Ports of Entry Act increases staffing at ports of entry.
Arizona’s Border Patrol sectors have had recruiting and retention problems for years, and increasing migrant encounters diverts Border Patrol agents from their core duties and towards migrant processing, the senators noted.
Temporary duty assignments from other sectors help the Tucson and Yuma sectors maintain appropriate staffing, but when additional sectors are overwhelmed by migrant arrivals, it is not possible to sufficiently staff all sectors, they added.
The Border Patrol Enhancement Act sets a staffing level based on the needs outlined in a Personnel Requirements Determination Model and makes sure that agents receive fair pay for scheduled overtime work.
The Securing America’s Ports of Entry Act addresses Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations staffing shortages on the Southwest border by authorizing the hire of at least 600 CBP officers every year for five years.
The bill directs the Government Accountability Office to conduct a review of CBP hiring practices if the agency is unable to meet this hiring minimum.
The legislation requires CBP to report on infrastructure needs at ports of entry to improve drug interdiction capabilities and protect officers’ safety.
It also requires reporting on the agency’s increasing reliance on reimbursable service agreements and temporary duty assignments to cover its system-wide staffing shortfalls.
“A secure border relies on a strong workforce. Once our bills become law, our men and women in green and blue can better crack down on drug trafficking, human smuggling and other dangerous crimes to keep Arizonans safe and secure, while protecting our cross-border economy,” Sinema said.
“The Border Patrol Enhancement Act will ensure that border patrol agents have the support, resources, and pay they deserve,” Kelly said. “Strengthening our border security is a priority I’ve been working on since I was elected to Congress, and our bill passing the Senate is an important step toward that goal.”
Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, noted that the most important element in securing the border is manpower. “Over the last two years we have had well over 1.2 million people walk into this country without being apprehended because we simply did not have the manpower to arrest them. To put this in perspective, the number of illegal immigrants who got away is twice the population of Tucson and indicative of the situation we are in right now. If we cannot retain Border Patrol agents, we will never secure our border,” Judd said.
Tony Reardon, national president of the National Treasury Employees Union, also praised the efforts to increase border staffing. “Anyone who works at or uses a port of entry for trade and travel understands the need to increase staffing levels of Customs and Border Protection officers,” he said. “Our air, land and sea ports are in desperate need of more employees to reduce wait times for international travelers and cargo shippers, improve the interdiction of illegal drugs and illicit goods, and handle the processing of migrants seeking asylum.”
MILITARY INSTALLATIONS
In addition, the defense bill advances efforts to make critical infrastructure upgrades to military installations across Arizona and raises service member pay to support military families.
The Senate-passed NDAA contains the following provisions for the Yuma County military installations:
• Barry M. Goldwater Range: Extends the existing military land withdrawal for an additional 25 years to ensure continuous support for training in Arizona.
• Yuma Proving Ground: Continues support for construction of permanent U.S. Army Special Operations Command Military Free Fall School facilities at YPG and adds funding for the Radar Range Replacement Program to continue modernizing advanced test sites like Yuma Test Center at YPG.
• Marine Corps Air Station Yuma: Advances the completion of planning and design for the upgraded water treatment plant at the base. There was an expedited $5 million for planning and design in last year’s NDAA.
“We’re making America safer and stronger through our bipartisan defense legislation by providing Arizona’s military installations the resources they need to keep America safe; improving services for our veterans, servicemembers and their families; and combating cartels smuggling fentanyl and other dangerous drugs across Arizona’s border,” Sinema said.
“Arizona plays an indispensable role in our national defense that will continue to grow in the years to come,’ said Kelly, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Airland Subcommittee. “As a 25-year Navy combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, it is a priority for me that this defense bill supports our servicemembers and their families while also making the necessary investments to maintain our competitive edge over our adversaries like China and Russia.”
For the proposed NDAA to become law, it will go into a committee of House and Senate members who will work out any differences between the two versions of the bill. The resulting bill will return to the House and Senate for final approval in each chamber.
If successful, the Government Printing Office will then print the revised bill in a process called enrolling, and the President will have 10 days to sign or veto it.