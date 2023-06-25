Proposed annual defense legislation includes funding for critical infrastructure upgrades to military facilities in Yuma, including the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly on Friday announced the proposed funding as part of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed out of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday on a strong bipartisan vote.
The Senate’s version of the NDAA contains $886.3 billion in funding, the same as the House version of the bill that passed earlier this week.
“Arizona has a long and proud history of supporting our military and will play a critical role in our national security in the decades ahead,” Kelly said. “As a 25-year Navy combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, ensuring those serving in our military have the resources needed to do their jobs is a top priority. I’m proud to have worked closely with Democrats and Republicans to secure these priorities and further Arizona’s contributions to our military and national security.”
“America is stronger and safer thanks to Arizona’s military and defense operations – and they rely on critical investments from our annual bipartisan defense legislation. We’re providing servicemembers and our military community with the tools and resources necessary to keep our nation safe and secure,” Sinema said.
For the Barry M. Goldwater Range, the proposed legislation extends the existing military land withdrawal for the range for an additional 25 years to ensure continuous support for training in Arizona.
As for the Yuma Proving Ground, the proposed bill continues support for construction of permanent U.S. Army Special Operations Command Military Free Fall School facilities and adds funding for the Radar Range Replacement Program to continue modernizing advanced test sites like the Yuma Test Center at YPG.
For the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, the proposed legislation advances the completion of planning and design for the upgraded water treatment plant at the base. The senators secured an expedited $5 million for planning and design in last year’s NDAA.
The proposed legislation also contains items for other military installations in Arizona as well as the following Arizona-specific items:
• Directs the Department of Defense to provide a comprehensive report to Congress on the prevalence of Valley fever, which is endemic to Arizona, in the military and its effect on military readiness to provide a better understanding of the value of developing a preventative Valley fever vaccine.
• Extends the authorization for protection of certain facilities and assets from unmanned aircraft.
• Clarifies that the National Guard has access to the Defense Environmental Restoration Program for the purposes of conducting environmental cleanup.
• Directs a report on the proposed schedule and cost estimate for the completion of remediation activities associated with PFAS, and encourages the use of emergent, best available and most effective PFAS treatment options.
• Directs a briefing on the Army’s Degraded Visual Environment Pilotage System, including plans to incorporate DVEPS into the helicopter fleet.
• Requires the creation of at least three new commercial solutions openings for emerging technologies and dual-use products and services each year, as well as a feasibility study and recommendations on ways to improve the acquisition of commercial products and services.
• Directs a briefing on lessons learned from combatant command partnerships with private industry to better identify, leverage, and experiment with emerging capabilities and commercial technologies.
• Authorizes the replacement of substandard enlisted barracks using various funding sources for five years.
• Requires that enlisted housing meets the same basic standards as all other military housing, both privatized and government-owned.
In addition, Sinema pointed out in a press release that the bipartisan Comforting Our Families through On-base or Remote Treatment (COMFORT Act) that she introduced would strengthen access to counseling services on military installations by allowing military and family life counselors to work outside of the state in which they are licensed.
The legislation addresses the nationwide shortage of behavioral health professionals serving the military and veteran community, she added.
For the proposed NDAA to become law, the bill will need to head to the full Senate for a vote. If it passes, it will go into a committee of House and Senate members who will work out any differences between the two versions of the bill. The resulting bill will return to the House and Senate for final approval in each chamber.
If successful, the Government Printing Office will then print the revised bill in a process called enrolling, and the President will have 10 days to sign or veto it.