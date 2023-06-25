Proposed annual defense legislation includes funding for critical infrastructure upgrades to military facilities in Yuma, including the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly on Friday announced the proposed funding as part of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed out of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday on a strong bipartisan vote.

